Always Sunny: McElhenney Teasing Green Man/Gritty Season 16 Face-Off? Based on what Rob McElhenney posted earlier today, is FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia hosting a Season 16 Green Man/Gritty face-off?

With filming on the 16th season of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia currently underway, we find ourselves in a week without a new episode of The Always Sunny Podcast. But they've promised to make up for it, and they have, with a ton of looks from The Gang as well as from Mary Lynn Rajskub, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jimmi Simpson, writer/EP David Hornsby, and others, teasing what's to come. This time around, McElhenney has stepped up with a tease that raises a ton of possibilities. As we all know, The Gang loves – and loves to spotlight – a number of Philadelphia teams. But when it comes to mascots? Well, let's say that The Gang has a volatile relationship with that crowd – or, at least Charlie's (Day) Green Man does. Who can forget the wicked beatdown that Green Man suffered at the felt hands of the Philly Phanatic and some Philadelphia Phillies fans in S05E06 "The World Series Defense"? Could history be repeating itself with the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty? Or could we end up witnessing a team-up the likes of which we've never seen? Well, it looks like we'll be getting our answer during the upcoming season, with McElhenney posting a brief video showing a trailer for none other than the NHL's main man himself.

Here's a look at two screencaps from McElhenney's Instagram Stories video dropping a ten-ton hint that some mascot-on-mascot violence might be on the way for Season 16:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16: A Dream About to Come True?

Could It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 be the season that Mac's dream is finally realized? Will Mac finally get to play catch with Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Second Baseman Chase Utley? As The Gang continues working away on the 16th season, McElhenney posted a brief Instagram Stories video showing the outside of his trailer… followed by a look outside of a trailer with the name "Chase Utley" on the door, with the text, "Should be a real home run" (along with what we're sure is supposed to represent stickers). After learning of Mac's love for Utley back in S05E06 "The World Series Defense" via a letter that Dee (Olson) was supposed to deliver to him (with Olson's reading of Mac's letter one of the show's classic moments), it would be in S06E11 where Dennis (Howerton) would prove the depths of his cruelty by sending Mac an image of himself posing with a certain all-star athlete at a celebrity event (after a game of catch, no less). Yup. It was Utley. Thankfully, the real-life story of Utley and McElhenney had a happy ending back in June 2019.