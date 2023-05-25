Always Sunny Season 16 Promo: Liam McPoyle's Chili Cheese Fries Policy In this promo for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16, Liam McPoyle doesn't mess around when it comes to chili cheese fries.

We're now at the "Lucky 13" mark, with now less than two weeks to go until FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns for a 16th season. And as we mentioned yesterday, FX Networks has been doing a pretty fine job of getting "Always Sunny" fans excited for the long-running, record-setting series' return. And we've got another great preview to pass along, showcasing quick snippets of some truly bizarre sights – but not before Liam McPoyle (Jimmi Simpson) lays down the law when it comes to the family business' policy towards "chili cheese fries."

For a look at what's to come this season, check out the newest teaser from FXX that was released earlier today, followed by a rundown of what we know about Season 16 so far: overviews for the first three episodes and the titles for all eight episodes:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16: A Preview

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 1 "The Gang Inflates": Dennis and Mac get into inflatable furniture to deal with the economy's inflation, while Dee tries to find a place to crash after being evicted by her greedy landlord and Charlie wants to pitch Frank his crypto/online investment idea. And in this inflation episode, everything gets bigger – Dee's desperation, Mac's lips, and even Charlie's apartment! Written by Nina Pedrad and directed by Heath Cullens.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 2 "Frank Shoots Every Member of the Gang": After Frank shoots Dennis and Dee, they resolve to take Frank's gun away. Mac and Charlie go on a road trip with their moms to get their inheritances — for Mac, it's letters written by his grandfather which have fallen into his Uncle Donald's hands, while for Charlie, it's a jar of teeth that is now in the hands of his sisters, Bunny and Candy. Written by Davis Kop and directed by Richie Keen.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 3 "The Gang Gets Cursed": The Gang's going to be on Bar Rescue, but a series of bad omens leads them to believe they are all cursed. They set off to undo the curses and make amends to the people/things they've wronged. While Mac, who's on a run of good luck, meets Chase Utley and invites him for a catch.

Written by David Hornsby and directed by Richie Keen.

In addition, future episodes include S16E04 "Frank vs. Russia," S16E05 "Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab," S16E06 "Risk E. Rat's Pizza and Amusement Center," S16E07 "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day," and S16E08 "The Gang Goes Bowling." Now, here's a look back at the official trailer and season overview:

The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here's a headline for you: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!" But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.

