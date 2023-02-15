Always Sunny Star Kaitlin Olson to Lead ABC, Drew Goddard HIP Remake It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Kaitlin Olson will lead the procedural drama pilot HIP from writer Drew Goddard & director Alethea Jones.

As the cast of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia continues slowly taking over the entertainment industry, Kaitlin Olson (Hacks) has staked her flag at ABC with the news that Olson is set to lead ABC's tentatively-titled "HIP" (High Intellectual Potential), a procedural drama pilot based on TF1's popular detective series and stemming from writer Drew Goddard, Goddard Textiles, and ABC Signature. Olson is also set to produce, with Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars) as showrunner & executive producer and Alethea Jones (Mrs. Davis) directing & executive producing. The project is based on the original French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), created by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Stéphane Carrié & Nicolas Jean and starring Audrey Fleurot.

Based on the official overview that was released, the series would focus on Olson's Morgan, "a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind who helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential, she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team." As for the official overview of Olson's character, we're told "Morgan leads a chaotic, hand-to-mouth existence in spite of (or because of) her IQ of 160. Assertive, fearless, and possessed with a serious anti-authority streak, Morgan is able to spot details that others ignore as the white noise of life." Goddard and Sarah Esberg will executive produce ABC's adaptation for Goddard Textiles; Thomas Etheridge and Dan Etheridge executive produce for Spondoolie Productions, with Pierre Laugier and Anthony Lancret executive producing for Itinéraire Productions, a UGC company. The news comes as Olson, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, and Danny DeVito continue filming the 16th season of FX Networks' record-breaking comedy series.