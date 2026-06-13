Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged:

Transformers Fangry Joins Hasbro's Age of the Primes Line

Bring some Energon home as Hasbro is back with a new selection of Transformers: Age of the Primes action figures

Article Summary Hasbro adds Transformers Fangry to Age of the Primes, bringing the cult-favorite Monsterbot back in Deluxe Class form.

The updated Transformers Fangry features his bright pink deco and a monstrous bat-like beast mode inspired by Headmasters.

Fangry converts between robot and beast in 20 steps and includes Brisko, his Headmaster partner who becomes his head.

Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Fangry is up for preorder at Hasbro Pulse now for $27.99, shipping in December 2026.

Hasbro Pulse is back as they dive deeper into the stranger corners of Transformers history with the Age of the Primes collection. Be prepared for a more wicked release as the Deluxe Class Fangry, a cult-favorite Monsterbot, is returning in modern form. For collectors who appreciate Transformers' weirder legacy, Fangry delivers with a winged wolf design in bright pink deco. Originally introduced in the late Transformers: Headmasters era, this bot stands apart from standard Decepticons thanks to his unique monstrous design.

Hasbro was sure to howl at the moon with this release, as this updated figure converts between robot mode and a savage bat-like monster in 20 steps. He features a blend of animalistic ferocity and Cybertronian armor detailing, making an impressive new figure. The fun does not end there, as Hasbro was sure also to include Fangry's Headmaster partner Brisko, a small figure that would transform into his head. It is not often we see Monsterbots in the ongoing Hasbro Transformers series, so Fangry is a fun one, and hopefully, more can come in the future. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a December 2026 release date.

Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Fangry

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Transformers Fangry figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe.

Action figure converts between robot and beast mode in 20 steps.

Transformers figure stands 5.25 inches (13 cm) tall in robot mode.

Includes Brisko figure that converts to Headmaster mode.

Age of the Primes Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!