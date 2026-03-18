Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Fear Factor, Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fear Factor: House of Fear: A Shocking S01E09 "Short Circuit" Preview

We've got some "shocking" developments in tonight's episode of FOX & Johnny Knoxville's Fear Factor: House of Fear, S01E09: "Short Circuit."

Article Summary Fear Factor: House of Fear S01E09 brings a "shocking" double elimination in the intense semi-finals round.

Johnny Knoxville reveals a brutal electrocution challenge with two contestants at risk of going home.

Alliances are tested as strategies shift, pushing players to their limits both physically and mentally.

Expect high-stakes stunts, ambulance drama, and a fan-favorite reality competition reinvented on FOX.

Tonight, it's the semi-finals of FOX and host Johnny Knoxville's ("Jackass") Fear Factor: House of Fear, with our remaining competitors facing figurative and literal shocks in S01E09: "Short Circuit." Knoxville drops the shocker that there will be a double elimination, while an electrocution challenge puts four players to the test. And did we mention that someone might just end up in an ambulance by the time the final credits roll? Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek for tonight's round:

Fear Factor: House of Fear Season 1 Episode 9: "Short Circuit" Preview

Fear Factor: House of Fear Season 1 Episode 9: "Short Circuit" – In the shocking semi-finals, alliances are tested and strategies shift after Johnny reveals a first-ever double elimination. A painful electrocution challenge puts four players at risk, but the sky-high End Game sends one of them away in an ambulance.

Fear is back! The iconic reality competition Fear Factor is coming back bigger, bolder, and more daring as Fear Factor: House of Fear! Hosted by Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass" universe), a group of strangers is dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, where they will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!

Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company, produces the FOX series. Kevin Lee serves as executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Carbone will serve as executive producer along with Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original format, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. The franchise is internationally renowned, with 32 adaptations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!