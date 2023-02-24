Always Sunny: Too Early to Already Have a Favorite Season 16 Episode? With what we've been seeing today, is it too early to already have a favorite episode of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16?

Is it way too early to already have a favorite episode of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16? Earlier today, we got a sense that The Gang was filming something special when Mary Lynn Rajskub shared an image of herself as Gail the Snail with Mary Elizabeth Ellis' The Waitress in a trailer getting ready to film. But then the behind-the-scenes got a whole lot more interesting when McElhenney posted a look at not just Rajskub and Ellis but also Olson's Dee and Artemis Pebdani's Artemis – any yes, they're at a bowling alley as members of a team called "Frige-It Bitches." Okay, so already it looks like we might have a "men vs. women" standoff between those foursome and Mac (McElhenney), Dennis (Howerton), Charlie (Day) & Frank (DeVito). Yup, we're sold. No need to tell us more. But them, Jimmi Simpson posted a video on his Instagram account with the caption, "It's time," that showed him getting ready to become Liam McPoyle once again (the eyepatch being the dead giveaway). Which now has us thinking that the episode could have a couple of teams made up with a lot of familiar faces. And then, you put them in a bowling alley where you know Mac & about 1/3 of the others are just waiting for any excuse to get over-the-top competitive and wreck the place? Yeah, we may already have the makings of the benchmark for the season…

And here's a look at Simpson's post showing the full teaser video:

And here's a look back at Rajskub sharing a look at herself with Ellis in full-on "Gail mode" on Instagram Stories (see screencap), followed by a solo image on Twitter. Following that, a look at Rajskub's tweet in response to an IASIP fan who was excited about Gail's return but didn't have Instagram:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16: A Dream About to Come True?

Could It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 be the season that Mac's dream is finally realized? Will Mac finally get to play catch with Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Second Baseman Chase Utley? As The Gang continues working away on the 16th season, McElhenney posted a brief Instagram Stories video showing the outside of his trailer… followed by a look outside of a trailer with the name "Chase Utley" on the door, with the text, "Should be a real home run" (along with what we're sure is supposed to represent stickers). After learning of Mac's love for Utley back in S05E06 "The World Series Defense" via a letter that Dee (Olson) was supposed to deliver to him (with Olson's reading of Mac's letter one of the show's classic moments), it would be in S06E11 where Dennis (Howerton) would prove the depths of his cruelty by sending Mac an image of himself posing with a certain all-star athlete at a celebrity event (after a game of catch, no less). Yup. It was Utley. Thankfully, the real-life story of Utley and McElhenney had a happy ending back in June 2019.