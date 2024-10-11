Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: american horror stories, ryan murphy

American Horror Stories "Hammertime": Harem Pants Won't Save You

With the five-episode "Huluween" event set for October 15th, check out the newest teaser for Ryan Murphy's American Horror Stories Season 3.

As great as the Halloween season is (factually the best holiday season in the entire calendar year), it's made just that much better this year knowing that Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Stories will be back for a third season that arrives just in time for Hulu's "Huluween" event. The lineup includes Michael Imperioli, Henry Winkler, Dyllón Burnside, Debby Ryan, Jeff Hiller, Jessica Barden, Angel Bismark Curiel, Guy Burnet, Victor Garber, June Squibb, and more appearing in the five horrific chapters: "Backrooms," "Clone," "X," "Leprechaun," and "The Thing Under the Bed." With only days to go now, we've got a new teaser to pass along – but with this "Hammetime," you can leave your harem pants at home.

Here's a look at the latest teaser for American Horror Stories Season 3, with the five-episode "Huluween" event hitting the streaming service on October 15th:

And here's a look back at the opening intro to "Backrooms" that was released earlier this week, followed by two previously-released recent looks at the horror anthology series (and make sure to check out the official trailer at the top of the article):

Ryan Murphy's Non-American Horror Stories/Story Horror Series

FX's Grotesquerie revolves around a series of heinous crimes that have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care, and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

The 10-episode season stars Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon, Emmy Award-winner Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Emmy Award-nominee Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Tony Award-nominee Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon, and Travis Kelce in a still-undisclosed role.

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look back at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks for Grotesquerie that caught everyone off-guard:

