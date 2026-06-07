Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: Star Wars: The Acolyte, The Acolyte

The Acolyte Creator Still Up for Season 2, Talks Renewed Fan Interest

Leslye Headland hasn’t given up on The Acolyte and says she’s hopeful Disney+ might revisit the series after it re-charted on the platform.

Article Summary The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland says she still wants Season 2 after the canceled Star Wars series re-charted on Disney+.

Headland hopes renewed fan interest in The Acolyte could help revive Osha and Mae’s story in the High Republic era.

The Acolyte ended with Osha joining Qimir, Mae losing her memory, and the Jedi covering up the truth behind Sol’s fall.

Headland teased unused The Acolyte Season 2 plans, including Qimir’s past, Plagueis links, and sequel-era lore.

Leslye Headland hasn't completely given up on The Acolyte despite its cancellation after its premiere season in 2024, as the Star Wars series has re-charted back on Disney+ with the release of the animated series, Maul: Shadow Lord. It makes sense given how both shows lean more on the darker side of the franchise, even though the stories take place at dramatically different points in the timeline. Say what you will about the streaming algorithm, but fate is funny sometimes. Headland spoke to Empire about her interest in revisiting the series, set at the end of the High Republic days before the events of the Skywalker Saga, that starred Amandla Stenberg and Manny Jacinto.

Star Wars: The Acolyte Star Leslye Headland on Season 2 Hopes After Re-Charting on Disney+

"I would still want to do it! Absolutely," Headland said. "As more people discover it, I think people may want to see some form of the story come back." The series features Stenberg playing twin sisters Osha and Mae, at opposite ends of the Force: Osha embraces her path to becoming a Jedi before leaving, while Mae is on a mission of revenge on the Dark Side path, trained under Qimir/The Stranger (Jacinto). As Osha reconnects to her former master, Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), the dark truth emerges about Sol and the Jedi, who are getting assassinated by Mae following the events of Osha and Mae's village, which Sol and three Jedi peers visit, and ends up being wiped out.

At the end of the season, it's Osha who turns on Sol, Mae gets her memory wiped and is left with the Jedi, and Osha becomes the apprentice of Qimir, who is revealed to be the apprentice of Sith Lord Darth Plageus. Sol's master, Vernestra (Rebecca Henderson), cleans up the mess that cost Sol and his team their lives by pinning all the Jedi deaths on him, wrapping up the conspiracy, and turning her attention to Yoda, who's only seen from behind. "We did have a lot of stuff that we wanted to explore — including tying in lore to the sequels," Headland teased. "Getting into who exactly Manny's character is, his connection with [Jedi Master] Vernestra, his connection with Plagueis, and then his connection with other sequel-established things." For more, including Headland's view that The Acolyte will age better over time despite its mixed reception from Star Wars fans, citing the prequel films, you can check out the entire interview. The series, which also stars Charlie Barnett, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Joonas Suotamo, is available on Disney+.

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