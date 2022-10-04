American Horror Story Season 11: Meet Quinto's Sam; AHS: NYC Key Art

With only a little more than two weeks to go until Ryan Muphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 11 (American Horror Story: New York City or AHS: NYC) gets unleashed across our screens, we're getting some a double dose of updates today. Along with new thematic key art (included in our updated gallery), viewers are being treated to what appears to be the first in a series of key art releases focusing and the cast/characters. The AHS Zone (here and here) previously reported a rundown of who's who: Zachary Quinto (Sam), Billie Lourd (Hannah), Patti LuPone (Kathy), Isaac Powell (Theo Graves), Sandra Bernhard (Fran), Charlie Carver (Adam Carpenter), Russell Tovey (Patrick Read), Leslie Grossman (Barbara Read), Denis O'Hare (Henry), and Joe Mantello (Gino Barelli). Now, we're getting a confirmation on Quinto's Sam in the artwork below:

Here's the American Horror Story/AHS: NYC Key Art Released So Far

Earlier this week, we learned that AHS would be spending its 11th season around The Big Apple. Here's a look back at the key art that was previously released earlier this week:

FX's AHS: NYC is set in NYC in the 1970s (and apparently time-jumping into the late-1980s or later), with a focus on NYC's LGBTQ community as it deals with a serial killer. Over the summer, we had an update on filming from award-winning news site EV Grieve, whose beat just happens to be the East Village NYC. A great source for some early film news on the Mr. Robot holiday special, the site shared some great images of production set up for filming on Ninth Street (btw First Ave & Second Ave, and other areas). Filming under the name "Bandana," the images showed a storefront made to resemble an 80s adult video store/theater as well as some era-appropriate vehicles on the street. Definitely worth a look, so make sure to check them out here.