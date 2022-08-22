Archer Season 13 Teaser: Their Fate Rests in Sterling's Hands (Uh-Oh)

Beginning this week, IIA (International Intelligence Agency) head Fabian (Kayvan Novak) will be looking for leadership from his newest additions. Unfortunately for him, those newest additions include Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin), Lana (Aisha Tyler), Cyril (Chris Parnell), and the rest of The Agency. So yeah, Fabian should start getting prepped for a lot of sleepiness nights. Still, based on the mini-teaser you're about to see, he's still willing to put their fate in Sterling's hands.

Yeah… that should work…

With FXX's Archer returning to our screens this Wednesday, August 24, for its 13th season, here's a look at the newest teaser released earlier today (followed by a previously-released preview offering some insight into Sterling's new philosophy to life):

Here's a look back at the previously-released official Season 13 trailer, as well as the official overviews for S13E01 "The Big Con" and S13E02 "Operation: Fang":

'Archer' is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and The Agency have been acquired by Fabian Kingsworth and the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As the gang struggles to find their identity while performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords? Archer Season 13 Episode 1 "The Big Con": Free drinks, party rooms, and swag bags are just a few of the things the gang is not enjoying at the world's foremost spy convention, Clandesti-con! Written by Mark Ganek. Archer Season 13 Episode 2 "Operation: Fang": Gillette is in charge of a creepy crawly mission in a tropical jungle. Written by Matt Roller.

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The upcoming season also features the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).