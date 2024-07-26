Posted in: Amazon Studios, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Batman, Batman: Caped Crusader, prime video

Batman: Caped Crusader Clip: The Dark Knight Can Be Quite Persuasive

Check out this new sneak preview for EPs Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, Ed Brubaker, and Sam Register's Batman: Caped Crusader.

With less than a week to go until the animated series debuts and in honor of it being San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) weekend, we're getting another look at EPs Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, Ed Brubaker, and Sam Register's Batman: Caped Crusader. In the clip below, we get a better sense of how Batman got the reputation for being the world's greatest detective – while also showing us that sometimes, you need to dangle someone from a building-top gargoyle in front of an on-coming train to get the answers you need.

Set to hit screens on August 1, here's the latest preview for Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader – followed by some insights from Timm on what viewers can expect from the streaming series:

Speaking with Empire, Timm offered some insights into where Bruce Wayne is in his crimefighting timeline when we're introduced to him. In addition, he discusses Batman having a "weird" and "spooky" vibe and the different roles that Alfred will play in Batman's nocturnal activities.

Viewers Should Expect "Batman: Week Two": "Batman is so early in his career that in the first episode, he's still an urban myth. It's not 'Year One [a nod to Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's origin comic series].' It's more like 'Week Two.'"

Batman Isn't Looking to Make Anyone Feel Comfortable: "I wanted to make him kind of weird and spooky. If you're stuck in a room with Batman, whether you're Commissioner Gordon or Barbara Gordon or Renee Montoya, you don't feel comfortable. You're kind of like, 'What is this guy? What's this all about?'"

Alfred Will Be More Than Batman's "Surrogate Father" In This Series: "He [Bruce Wayne/Batman] weaponises Alfred. He's not Batman's surrogate father anymore. He's a guy that's going to enable him to fight crime. That's how focused [Bruce] is. It's a weird take on him. But it's something I don't think we've seen before."

Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader is set in Gotham City, about as corrupt of a city as you'll find – where criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. That's where wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne comes in – taking his tragic childhood pain and using it to become something both more and less than human – The Batman. Though his one-man crusade for justice will earn him some unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, it isn't long before his heroic actions are met with some very deadly and unexpected not-so-heroic reactions.

The cast for the animated series includes Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country) as Harley Quinn, Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets) as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, and Diedrich Bader (Office Space) as Harvey Dent/Two-Face. In addition, the cast includes Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, McKenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens. The animated series is based on characters from DC and is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!