Beavis and Butt-Head Astral Project in This Season 2 Sneak Preview Returning to Paramount+ for Season 2 on April 20th, Beavis and Butt-Head are pretty much pros at clearing their minds in this preview clip.

This Thursday, April 20th, marks the second season return of Paramount+ & Mike Judge's Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head. So with that in mind, the day before they take back over our screens seems like as good of a time as any to share some episode images and a preview of what's to come tomorrow. The festivities will kick off with S02E01 "Meditation Sucks" & "Polling Place" and S02E02 "Old Man Beavis" & "Hunting Trip" – and for this go-around, we have a look at the less-than-dynamic duo's attempts at meditation. We have a strange feeling that neither of them will have a problem clearing their respective minds…

So with that in mind, here's a look at what's being passed around on 4/20 when Beavis and Butt-Head look to make you laugh (and probably steal your munchies):

With the animated series set to return to the U.S. & Canada for a second season on Thursday, April 20th, with two new episodes (Australia and the U.K. on Friday, April 21), here's a look at the teaser for Mike Judge & Paramount+'s Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head:

"'Beavis and Butt-Head' started with me animating a two-minute short, and then a second one that was like three minutes. [I made it] in my house, by myself, with nobody. My ex-wife helped out a little bit, but there was no [one else]. And then MTV came along, and it did irk me a little bit that it was called MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head," Judge revealed to EW while explaining his name in the title. With a reboot being considered, Judge's manager suggested a name change for the series. "I was like, why not?" Judge added with a laugh. "If it was already MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head, I'll take that spot."

Created and voiced by writer, producer & director Judge, the characters originated in Judge's 1992 short film Frog Baseball, which was broadcast by MTV's animation showcase Liquid Television. After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, the series ran for seven seasons from March 8, 1993, to Nov. 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, Beavis and Butt-Head received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society; and would go on to spinoff the 1996 theatrical film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

Paramount+'s Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head is executive-produced by Judge, Lew Morton, and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina & Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.