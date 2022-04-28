Better Call Saul S06E04 Preview: Kim Believes They're Being Followed

With only a few days to go until Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul returns to AMC for the Seehorn-directed S06E04 "Hit and Run," we're getting a preview of what's to come courtesy of Seehorn's visit to ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live. In our previous preview, we saw that Jimmy (Odenkirk) and Kim (Seehorn) were seeking some serious help with their plan, while Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike (Jonathan Banks) deal with the fallout from last episode's ending. But hovering over it all? There's that teaser before the season started about how there's someone always watching. Well, it looks like Kim's realizing that all too well & in the clip that you're about to see, she brings it to Jimmy's attention:

Along with the preview (kicking off the interview so you can just start watching), Seehorn also discusses what it was like making her directing debut on the series, living with Odenkirk and Patrick Fabian during filming in Albuquerque, Odenkirk bringing a pregnant dog back to the house & her being there alone while dog delivered her puppies, and what it was like learning Kim's fate episode by episode. Here's a look at her interview with Jimmy Kimmel:

Now here's a look at the newest preview images for the next chapter S06E04 "Hit and Run" (with Jimmy's "Saul" business beginning to boom):

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 4 "Hit and Run": Gus takes extreme measures; Jimmy and Kim enlist a local pro to put on a show. Directed by Rhea Seehorn and written by Ann Cherkis.

For a look at what's ahead as the series nears its handoff to Breaking Bad and we (fingers crossed) get answers to what happens to "Gene Takovic" aka "Saul Goodman" aka Jimmy McGill and Kim (Seehorn), check out these previously-released teasers & trailers:

Check out this special "episode" of American Greed from CNBC shining a spotlight on our Jimmy and his wicked, wicked ways:

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicked things off with a two-episode premiere, and with the season split into two parts? Viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, followed by a look at the official season overview:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.