Billions Star Exits Series; Season 6 Set for January, Teaser Released

So if you're reading this and you haven't watched tonight's Season 5, Part 2 episode of showrunners & EPs Brian Koppelman and David Levien's (co-created with Andrew Ross Sorkin) Billions, you might want to turn back now because there are major spoilers about Chuck (Paul Giamatti), Bobby (Damian Lewis), and Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) heading your way.

Tonight's episode "No Direction Home" found Lewis' Bobby taking off to Switzerland to avoid Chuck's legal reach- thus marking the end of Lewis' five-season run on the series. But no worries because a new war between Chuck and Prince will kick off with Season 6 on January 23- and we have a teaser:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Billions Season 6 (2022) Official Teaser | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60fbrXXIRI8)

Koppelman took to Twitter to offer Lewis praise for his work:

What an incredible joy to spend five years working so closely with the great @lewis_damian ! @DavidLevien and I are beyond grateful to you, Damian, for the work, of course, and the fellowship, and for all you sacrificed to come do this with us. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) October 4, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look back at the beginning of the end for Lewis' Bobby Axelrod;

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Billions Season 5 Part 2 (2021) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjIiwtNMLKg)

In the second half of season five, the presence of powerful billionaire Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) sends ripples through Axe Capital and gives Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) a potential new weapon in his fight against Bobby Axelrod (Lewis). Alliances form, get ripped apart and form anew, and everyone from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Wendy (Maggie Siff) gets roped into the conflict, which comes very close to destroying all they hold dear.

Here's a look at a previously-released preview for the return of Showtime's Billions where Mike makes it pretty clear to Bobby that there's a difference between believing and bluffing- and Mike Prince definitely believes in himself. Considering how things ended this season, turns out this was foreshadowing:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'I Believe in Myself' Part 2 Teaser | Billions | Season 5 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=keQu7aZ4IEk)

Created by executive producers-showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, as well as Andrew Ross Sorkin, Billions stars Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, Asia Kate Dillon, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Jeffrey DeMunn, Roma Mafia, and more. Joining the cast during the fifth season were Emmy and Golden Globe winner Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife, ER) and Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ratched) in recurring roles- with Stoll being upped to a series regular with the sixth season. Emmy nominee Janeane Garofalo (The Larry Sanders Show) joins the cast in the recurring role of Winslow- the hip owner of a legal cannabis corporation.