Blade Runner 2099: Michelle Yeoh-Starring Series Set for 2026 Debut

It looks like Prime Video's upcoming Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer-starring limited series Blade Runner 2099 will make its debut in 2026.

Who's in the mood for some good news about Prime Video's upcoming Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Star Trek: Section 31) and Hunter Schafer (Euphoria, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes)-starring limited series Blade Runner 2099? According to Deadline Hollywood, Laura Lancaster, Head of US SVOD TV Development and Series – Co-Productions at Amazon MGM Studios, included in an internal memo announcing promotions for executives Kara Smith and Tom Lieber, that the series would hit screens in 2026. Previously, there were rumblings that the series could debut in late 2025 or early 2026. Joining Yeoh and Schafer on the series are Dimitri Abold (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy), Katelyn Rose Downey (The Nun II), Daniel Rigby (Renegade Nell), Johnny Harris (A Gentleman in Moscow), Amy Lennox (Only Child), Sheila Atim (The Woman King), Matthew Needham (House of the Dragon), Tom Burke (The Lazarus Effect) and Maurizio Lombardi (Ripley).

"We are delighted to continue our working relationship with our friends at Amazon. And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created. Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott's brilliant vision for 'Blade Runner' 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Denis Villeneuve's follow-up sequel, 'Blade Runner 2049,' then became one of the best-reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner," Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson shared when news of the series heading to Amazon's Prime Video was first announced in September 2022.

Ridley Scott, showrunner/writer Silka Luisa (Shining Girls), and Alcon Entertainment co-founders Kosove & Johnson are executive-producing Blade Runner 2099 along with Michael Green (writer, Blade Runner 2049), Alcon's head of television Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker & Clayton Krueger from Scott Free, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, Isa Dick Hackett, Tom Spezialy, and Richard Sharkey. Jonathan van Tulleken (Shōgun) directs the first two episodes and also executive-produces.

