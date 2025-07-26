Posted in: Conventions, Events, Fox, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged:

Bob's Burgers Goes Back to The Beginning for 300th; Holiday Eps Info

Bob's Burgers series creator/EP Loren Bouchard shared some details on the 300th episode, and the upcoming Halloween and Christmas episodes.

With San Diego Comic-Con having reached its penultimate day, it was time for fans of FOX and series creator/executive producer Loren Bouchard to find out what's ahead with Bob's Burgers. Did we mention that the long-running animated series has a 300th episode on the way? Joining Bouchard for the panel were supervising director Bernard Derriman and series stars H. Jon Benjamin (Bob), John Roberts (Linda), Kristen Schaal (Louise), Eugene Mirman (Gene), Dan Mintz (Tina), and Larry Murphy (Uncle Teddy). As for that milestone episode, Bouchard revealed that viewers will be taken back to the beginning of the Belchers' restaurant.

"In the present day, Bob is really sweating whether or not to raise prices, and it's killing him," Bouchard shared. "It sends us on this kind of series of flashbacks to just what was going on when Bob and Linda started the restaurant." In terms of what Bob and Linda were like back then, you can expect to see Bob dealing poorly with the stress of a new restaurant (including vomiting in the kitchen) as Linda readies to give birth. Fans can also expect a new Halloween episode that sees Teddy taking a job next door in a shady, creepy cult store (with Fleabag star Jamie Demetriou guest-starring), and a new Christmas episode set at a Christmas village. In addition, an upcoming storyline sees Gail deciding to get married… for her art! Oh, and she wants Teddy to officiate.

FOX's Bob's Burgers centers on the working-class Belcher family — parents Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) and their three children, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal) — who run a seaside New Jersey hamburger restaurant and their adventures interacting with the eccentric members of their community. This season, Bob must face his fears and join Louise in a father-daughter boogie boarding competition; Tina becomes the columnist for the anonymous "Ask an Eighth Grader" advice column; and when the Belchers' landlord, Mr. Fischoeder, offers them two months free rent in exchange for catering an important reception at his house, the family must do everything they can to ensure the event goes perfectly.

Loren Bouchard created and executive-produces FOX's Bob's Burgers, stemming from 20th Television Animation. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin also serve as executive producers – with Jim Dauterive having co-developed the series.

