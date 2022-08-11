Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Taps Max Martini for New Cop Character Role

The second season of Bosch: Legacy will be getting a new cop character played by Max Martini, a veteran of shows like The Unit, Revenge, and The Purge. Martini will have a heavily recurring role opposite Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch on the spinoff of the long-running Amazon series now streaming on Freevee.

Bosch: Legacy follows Welliver as retired homicide detective turned private investigator Harry Bosch in the next chapter of his career after he resigned from the LAPD in disgust at the end of the final season of Bosch. Attorney Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers) struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder as she continues to bag big-name cases that require her to hire Bosch as her investigator and Bosch's daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) discovers a lot about being a rookie patrol cop on the unforgiving streets of Los Angeles. The first season ended on a cliffhanger with Maddie having gone missing, possibly in peril.

In Season Two of Bosch: Legacy, Martini will play Detective Don Ellis, a hardened vice cop in the LAPD. He's intelligent and fierce and not above getting down and dirty with the criminals he polices to get the job done. It sounds like Ellis will be a grizzled cop who's willing to cut corners or even bend the rules.

Fans of literary universe creator Michael Connelly's books might be wondering why the show isn't introducing his new book heroine Renee Ballard, a driven and equally fierce cop former in the elite Robbery Homicide Division but exiled to the late shift at Hollywood Division, Bosch's former division. Connelly had said that there are plans to bring Ballard to television, but there are still no details on what form that would take. Some speculated that she might be introduced in Bosch: Legacy, but this is not the case for now. In the novels, the retired Bosch teams up with the decades-younger, still active Ballard to crack cold cases, using her authority as a cop to get things done, but she displays a savvy and cunning on par with his, sometimes even surpassing him. Perhaps Connelly has plans for Ballard to get her own show. We'll just have to wait and see.

Bosch: Legacy is streaming on FreeVee. The premiere date for Season Two will be announced at a later date.