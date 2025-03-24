Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Bosch, bosch: legacy

Bosch: Legacy Shares Final Season's Episode Titles, Release Schedule

Returning on March 27th, here are the episode titles and dates for the final season of Prime Video and Michael Connelly's Bosch: Legacy.

This is it, folks. The beginning of the end. The third and final season of Prime Video and Michael Connelly's Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy kicks off its final run beginning on March 27th – a face we're sure that you've been aware of for some time now. But do you know how many episodes you're going to get when the season debuts? Or how many episodes will be dropping weekly after that? Just in case, Prime Video and the streaming series shared a rundown of the season's episode titles and release schedule – kicking off with four episodes on March 27th and then running two episodes per week after that until the finale on April 17th. Here's a look:

The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers) is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies. Based on Connelly's best-selling novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993), the final season sees Welliver, Rogers, and Lintz also being joined by Stephen A. Chang (Maurice "Mo" Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. "Crate" Moore), Troy Evans (Det. "Barrel" Johnson), Paul Calderon (Det. Jimmy Robertson), Celestino Corneille (DEA Agent Charlie Hovan), and Chris Browning (Preston Borders).

Joining this season are Tommy Martinez (Albert Torres), Andrea Cortes (Victoria Hernandez), Orla Brady (Siobhan Murphy), Michael Reilly Burke (Finbar McShane), Dale Dickey (Sheila Walsh), Manuel Uriza (Zorillo), Chris Bauer (Sheriff Deputy Jack Garrity), Jeremy Glazer (Patrick Currey), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Perry Lopez). In addition, we know that Maggie Q will be introduced as Det. Renee Ballard during the final season, serving as a springboard for the upcoming spinoff series. Stemming from Fabel Entertainment, Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy is executive produced by Connelly, Welliver, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, and Pieter Jan Brugge.

