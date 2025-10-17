Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: blue bloods, boston blue, Ernie Hudson

Boston Blue: Hudson on L.A.'s Finest Reunion, Martin-Green & Wahlberg

Ernie Hudson (The Family Business) spoke with us about CBS's procedural drama Boston Blue, Sonequa Martin-Green, Donnie Wahlberg, and more.

Article Summary Ernie Hudson discusses his role as Reverend Peters on CBS's Boston Blue, a Blue Bloods spinoff.

Hudson reunites with L.A.'s Finest creators Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis for the new procedural drama.

He shares insights on working alongside Sonequa Martin-Green and Donnie Wahlberg in Boston Blue.

Playing a community voice instead of a cop, Hudson explores new territory in the police drama genre.

Ernie Hudson remains one of the busiest actors in Hollywood as he inches closer to another milestone with 270 projects in his name. As he's approaching his 80th birthday, he's not slowing down any time soon. Already a part of several franchises, including Ghostbusters, The Crow, Quantum Leap, Star Wars, MacGyver, Twin Peaks, DC, Marvel, etc., Hudson's looking to expand upon his time in the Blue Bloods franchise in the spinoff procedural Boston Blue, both on CBS. Originally playing Darryl Ward in season eight as a guest star on Blue Bloods, which ran for 14 seasons from 2010-2024, the actor plays Reverand Peters on Boston Blue, the grandfather of Det. Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green) is partnered with former NYPD Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) at the Boston Police Department. Hudson spoke to Bleeding Cool about reuniting with L.A.'s Finest creators Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis for the CBS series, reuniting with Wahlberg, whom he had previously worked on a couple of projects with, working with Martin-Green, and playing against type.

Boston Blue Star Ernie Hudson on Playing Against Type as Reverend Peters

What intrigued you about 'Boston Blue' and what's it like working with Sonequa and Donnie?

First, Sonequa and Donnie are consummate actors. It's great to watch them work and see their process, but not just them, Gloria Reuben, too. The entire cast is pretty seasoned and strong actors, so it's good to be in that company alongside [Boston Blue creators] Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, [both whom] I did a series [before] called L.A.'s Finest with Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba about three years ago. They're wonderful writers, and having a chance to work with them again, I was excited. I'm also a fan of Blue Bloods, and I like the idea of the family, and what attracted me to this more specifically was the fact that I wasn't a cop or on the police force, but playing a Reverend who's very involved in the community, the pastor of one of the oldest black churches in the country. That gave a unique place to be in the story amid all the criminal stuff. It's nice to have a voice representing the community, so it seems like it'd be fun.

Did you do any prep work when preparing for your role as Reverend Peters, and how did you develop that relationship with Sonequa's Lena as grandfather and granddaughter?

Yeah, no, I didn't do any more than the usual things I bring into it. I grew up in a church, not that dissimilar to the one that they're writing about. I know or have a feel of what that would be like. Regarding Sonequa, I've been a fan of hers with her work on Star Trek: Discovery stuff, and I saw her recently in a little film about a Vietnam veteran, My Dead Friend Zoe (2024). She's a wonderful actress. Donnie Wahlberg, one of the first acting jobs he did, I was doing a movie where I was a Motown exec, it's called Butter (1998), and then they changed the names. I played Curtis "8-Ball" Harris, and [Donnie] was starting out, but he was great as Rick Damon. I also did an episode of Blue Blood, so we had worked together a couple of times, but it seemed like it, and it turned out to be a fun show to work on, so that's why I'm here.

Boston Blue, which also stars Maggie Lawson, Gloria Reuben, Marcus Scribner, and Mika Amonsen, premieres on CBS on October 17th and has new episodes on Fridays.

