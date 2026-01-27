Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: blue bloods, boston blue

Boston Blue Returns Feb. 27th: Here's a Look at S01E10 "Hard Truths"

With CBS's Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring "Boston Blue" returning on Feb. 27th, here's a look at S01E10: "Hard Truths."

Article Summary Boston Blue returns to CBS on Feb. 27th with the highly anticipated episode, "Hard Truths"

Danny and Lena face a complex case full of secrets, leading to major revelations for both detectives

Jonah confronts Ben’s killer, forcing tough family decisions and testing emotional bonds

Mae and Sarah are confronted with painful truths that could shift the balance within the Silver family

Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green) tackle a big-time case with more layers than they realized, leading to some big-time revelations. And that's just one of the main storylines in play when CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Boston Blue returns on February 27th with S01E10: "Hard Truths." Meanwhile, Jonah (Marcus Scribner) tries to deal with his anger and grief, while Mae (Gloria Reuben) and Sarah (Maggie Lawson) face some harsh realities. Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery for the midseason return:

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 10 "Hard Truths" Preview

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 10: "Hard Truths" – Following the release of Ben's killer from prison, Jonah continues to struggle with anger and grief, confronting the killer and putting family bonds to the test, and Mae and Sarah face painful truths that could change everything. Meanwhile, Danny and Lena take on a high-stakes case that uncovers deep-rooted secrets and forces unlikely alliances. Directed by Jason Hellmann, with a story by Jamila Daniel.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

