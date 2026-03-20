Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: blue bloods, boston blue

Boston Blue S01E13 & S01E14 Previews: Cariou, Gomez Guest Star & More

Check out what's ahead for CBS's Boston Blue: April 3rd's S01E13: "Beautiful Broken Things" and April 10th's S01E14: "Blood Chemistry."

Article Summary Boston Blue returns April 3 with S01E13: "Beautiful Broken Things" featuring guest star Len Cariou.

S01E14: "Blood Chemistry" airs April 10 with Xochitl Gomez guest-starring as Penny.

Upcoming episodes explore church violence, internal team tensions, and secrets from the past.

Expect undercover action, health scares, and family revelations as Boston Blue heats up this April.

Though we still have some time to go until "March Madness" wraps and CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue is back on our screens. But that doesn't mean it's too early for us to share a look at what next month has to offer when the hit "Blue Blood" spinoff returns on April 3rd. We've got official overviews and image galleries for S01E13: "Beautiful Broken Things" and April 10th's S01E14: "Blood Chemistry" – with Len Cariou guest-starring as Henry Reagan in the former, and Xochitl Gomez guest-starring as Penny in the latter.

Boston Blue Season 1: S01E13 & S01E14 Previews

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 13: "Beautiful Broken Things" – A drive-by shooting at the church pulls Lena and Danny into the complicated past of one of Reverend Peters' associates. Meanwhile, Mae faces painful revelations about her family, the team manages internal friction, and grandfather Henry (Len Cariou) comes to visit. Directed by Richelle Taylor, with a story by Dijorn Moss & Trinea Moss.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 14: "Blood Chemistry" – Sean and Jonah go undercover to track down a dangerous new threat affecting Boston's young adults, forcing Sean to confront unresolved ties from his past along the way. Meanwhile, personal revelations and family concerns surface as the team navigates health scares, and growing public attention brings new challenges. Directed by Bosede Williams, with a story by Dave Metzger.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

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