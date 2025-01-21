Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: bridgerton, netflix

Bridgerton Season of Love: Virtual Fan Event Set for Valentine's Day

Netflix's Bridgerton Season of Love: A Fan Celebration will include Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, and Showrunner Jess Brownell.

If you're a fan of Showrunner Jess Brownell and Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton, then you might need to adjust your Valentine's Day plans. Earlier today, we learned that February 14th will bring Bridgerton Season of Love: A Fan Celebration, a virtual fan event that will include a panel hosted by Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) and featuring Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), and Showrunner Jess Brownell, offering the audience a tantalizing glimpse at Bridgerton's next great love story. Along with a conversation about what's ahead for the franchise, viewers around the world will get a chance to check out a special Season 4 sneak peek – and more!

Here's a look at the announcements that went live earlier today for the virtual fan event – just make sure to RSVP!

You are cordially invited to join the most anticipated event of the Ton on Friday, February 14th. Featuring exclusive content, exciting news, and a live Q&A with the cast! RSVP for the Bridgerton Season of Love fan celebration: https://t.co/OlC8o6ouFS pic.twitter.com/GvKFXfT6sP — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 21, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Do join us as we welcome in the Season of Love, with a special gathering to be held on the most cherished day of the year, February 14. Esteemed members of the Ton shall be in attendance. Perhaps even a few whisperings from Season 4 may reveal themselves… Make haste and RSVP… pic.twitter.com/AGFuky6yep — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 21, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Back in October 2024, Netflix released a look at Thompson and Ha reading an excerpt from bestselling author Julia Quinn's An Offer From a Gentleman, the third book in the 'Bridgerton' novel series and the work that will serve as the basis for the fourth season. Here's a look at our leads offering fans just a small taste of what's to come…

The fourth season of the hit Netflix series stars Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), and Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling). Joining them are Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), and Polly Walker (Portia Featherington).

In addition, here's a look at the backstory of three major players joining the cast during the upcoming season:

Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung): Twice-married and twice-widowed, Araminta has two daughters debuting on the marriage mart this season, and she's feeling the pressure to get at least one of her girls married off. Fabulous, discerning, and blunt, Araminta does not respond well when anything — or anyone — threatens her standing in society.

Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao): Beautiful, vain, and eager to please her mother, Rosamund is Araminta's eldest daughter and most prized possession. Rosamund sets her sights on Benedict this social season. And, just like her mother, Rosamund is determined to get what she wants.

Posy Li (Isabella Wei): Rosamund's younger, kinder sister is also debuting this year. But Araminta rarely puts the spotlight on her second child. Posy's chatty, overly friendly demeanor often has her putting her foot in her mouth.

Jess Brownell serves as the showrunner and executive producer of the fourth season. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen also serve as executive producers. The streaming series is based on bestselling author Julia Quinn's novels.

