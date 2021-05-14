Brooklyn Nine-Nine Returns This August After Tokyo Summer Olympics

Last week, viewers got an update on how things were going with the 10-episode eighth and final season of Emmy Award-winning writers and producers Dan Goor and Michael Schur's Brooklyn Nine-Nine from Melissa Fumero (Amy), Joe Lo Truglio (Boyle), and Joel McKinnon Miller (Scully). But while those behind-the-scenes looks were great (keep them coming), we have an update today that finds us getting back to business- in a good way. On Friday, Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, confirmed that the 99th precinct will be opening its doors again in August- after the Tokyo Summer Olympics. "It will launch in August, coming out of the Summer Olympics, which is a coveted slot. We can think of nothing more deserving than giving it to the final season of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine.' This is a beloved show and we wanted to give it a slot where it had access to the biggest possible audience," Rovner explained. Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, confirmed that the entire season will run after the Olympics ("We're still working out the details but it's safe to assume some of the episodes will be double run")- but those plans will be revisited if the Tokyo Olympics are shuttered by the COVID pandemic.

"I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve," said Brooklyn Nine-Nine executive producer Dan Goor when it was announced earlier this year that the series would be ending after eight seasons. "When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, 'I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned."

Goor continued, "I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape."

