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Buffy: Alyson Hannigan Remembers "My Sweet Nicky," Nicholas Brendon

Alyson Hannigan took to social media to share a heartbreaking tribute to Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star, the late Nicholas Brendon.

Earlier today, the "Buffyverse" was rocked by the news that Nicholas Brendon, known best to them as Xander Harris over the run of seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, had died at the age of 54. As fans take to social media to share their thoughts and remembrances from his time on the beloved series, we're beginning to hear from those who worked with Brendon about his passing. "My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love and Dodgers. I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP 💔😢," read the caption to Alyson Hannigan's (Willow Rosenberg) Instagram post, which included an image of the two from their time together on the series.

Here's a look at Hannigan's post, followed by a look back at the statement released by Brendon's family:

"We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create," read the statement from Brendon's family to The Hollywood Reporter, announcing the actor's passing.

The statement continued, "Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was. While it's no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing. Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support."

Born Nicholas Brendon Schultz on April 12, 1971, the actor would be best known for his turn as Xander Harris on the Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer for seven years (appearing in all but one of the hit series; 144 episodes). In addition, Brendon tackled the recurring role of Kevin Lynch over the course of 21 episodes and eight seasons of Criminal Minds. Brendon's film and television filmography includes 2000's Psycho Beach Party, 2005's Kitchen Confidential, 2010's Private Practice, and other roles. Though the actor had a sometimes public struggle with substance misuse and depression over the years, Brendon sought to maintain an active presence at pop culture conventions and fan expos.

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