Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Can Elsbeth Comb Through a Hairy Case? S03E12 "All's Hair" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth, S03E12: "All’s Hair."

Article Summary Elsbeth returns in S03E12 "All’s Hair," delving into New York’s glamorous and deadly wigmaker scene.

Carrie Preston stars as Elsbeth, navigating drag brunch chaos and a tangled web of high-society suspects.

Guest star Jeff Hiller brings drama as Felix, a rising wigmaker whose ambition may have deadly consequences.

S03E13 "Murder Six Across" will feature Steve Buscemi guest starring in a crossword championship mystery.

EPs Robert King and Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth is back tonight with a new case, and it looks like it's going to be a pretty "hairy" one for our hero. In S03E12: "All's Hair," Elsbeth (Preston) takes on Jeff Hiller's (Somebody Somewhere) Felix, one of New York's bigwigs, as one of the top wigmakers in the city. Consigned to creating toupees for Wall Street execs and medical patients, Felix dreams of more glamorous assignments. When his ambition leads to some very bad decisions, one of his rivals ends up dead. Before the episode hits your screens, check out our updated preview (with more sneak peeks), followed by an overview and images for March 12th's S03E13: "Murder Six Across," guest-starring Steve Buscemi (Wednesday) – a big fan of the show.

Elsbeth S03E12 "All's Hair" & S03E13 "Murder Six Across" Previews

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 12: "All's Hair" – When a celebrity wigmaker is murdered, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) must comb through a tangled mess of suspects – and some drag brunch mayhem – to clip a killer. Jeff Hiller guest stars as Felix. Written by Erica Shelton Kodish & Wade Dooley and directed by Mary Lou Belli.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 13: "Murder Six Across" – After the f

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 13: "Murder Six Across" – After the famed editor of the daily puzzle is murdered at the annual crossword championship, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) infiltrates the world of elite puzzle solvers to find the champion who will do whatever it takes to win. Written by Sarah Beckett and directed by John Aronson.

Late last year, we learned that Buscemi had been tapped to join the series as a guest star during the third season. Checking in with Deadline Hollywood last month, Preston shared that they had just wrapped filming Buscemi's episode, and that the actor was a fan who sought a role on the show through his agent. In addition, Preston dropped a quick update on other guest stars on tap and more. Here's a look at what Preston had to share about what's still to come this season:

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!