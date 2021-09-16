Carnival Row Wraps Season 2 Prod; Orlando Bloom Shaves Philo Away

With all of these other streaming series wrapping productions and announcing premiere or return dates, we know the fans of Carnival Row were starting to feel a little antsy about how things were going with the second season of Amazon Prime's Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne-starring alt-Victorian fantasy drama. Well, there was good news to be had on Thursday, with the streaming service sharing four looks behind the scenes at production on the second season to announced that production was finished. Following the preview images, we have a post from Bloom where he officially "shaves away" Philo to celebrate the end of a long production.

"Bye bye Philo," Bloom began his Instagram post as he celebrated filming wrap. "I love my job. As actors, we get to go on these remarkable journeys with our characters. Fall in love, fight for our lives, fight for justice, sometimes save the day and other times fall flat on our face. It's all a mirror for life and the myriad of emotions we feel in any one moment or day in the life of these characters… I'm always grateful for the chance to evolve and grow and learn from my characters and all the wonderful people as actors, get to interact with along the way. The crew who work tirelessly and all the cast and supporting cast who've stood out in all kinds of weather to make some very large filmic moments come to life. Its storytelling. It's not rocket science, but it is lightning in a bottle when it works and heartbreaking when it doesn't…and yet it never fails to be an opportunity to learn and grow. What a gift."

Before production was shuttered, Carnival Row was keeping a nice, steady flow of news coming fans' way (even if it wasn't always the most positive). Jay Ali (USA Network's The Purge) joined the series as Kaine, a Faerie allied with the Black Raven criminal gang alongside Delevingne's Vignette. Erik Oleson (Netflix's Daredevil) came aboard as executive producer and showrunner, taking over the helm from first season showrunner Marc Guggenheim (who will still consult on the series and remain an executive producer). There was even a "creative differences" moment, with series co-creator Travis Beacham departing the series (co-created with Rene Echevarria) in what was reported as a "mutual decision" (though Beacham remains an executive producer).