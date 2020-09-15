CBS All Access Becomes Paramount+ in 2021; Godfather Series & More

In a move to rebrand the streaming service as encompassing all of the media company's content, ViacomCBS announced on Tuesday that CBS All Access will be renamed "Paramount+" beginning in early 2021. The move comes as ViacomCBS looks to strengthen its footprint on an ever-more-crowded streaming landscape by highlighting its portfolio of broadcast, news, sports, and entertainment brands. Translation? All of that content you've been enjoying on CBS All Access ("Star Trek" franchise, The Twilight Zone, etc.) will be making the move to Paramount +. "Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," said Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS. "With Paramount+, we're excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

With the rebranding comes five new original series (for now), which include:

"The Offer": A scripted limited event series from Paramount Television Studios, based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy's extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making The Godfather. The 10-episode event series is written and executive produced by Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player). Ruddy will also serve as executive producer, and Emmy-winning producer Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys) will executive produce and be a writer on the series.

"Lioness": A spy drama created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) with Sheridan, Jill Wagner, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari set to executive produce. Based on a real-life CIA program, Lioness follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within. The series is produced by Paramount Network and 101 Studios.

"MTV's Behind the Music: The Top 40": A reimagination of the Emmy-nominated series "Behind the Music" which will unlock MTV's vault from the past 40 years for a unique and intimate look at the 40 biggest artists of all time, through their voices and their eyes. The series will be produced by Creature Films and MTV Studios.

"The Real Criminal Minds": A true-crime docuseries based on the hit CBS Television series, and produced by XG Productions in association with CBS Television Studios and ABC Signature.

"The Game": The service is also developing a revival of The Game as part of BET's programming on Paramount+ from CBS Television Studios and Grammnet Productions.

Paramount+ is coming in 2021. #ViacomCBS' global #streaming service will carry the iconic Paramount name into the streaming era. pic.twitter.com/ESysB7zZWP — ViacomCBS (@ViacomCBS) September 15, 2020

Leading up to name change in 2021, CBS All Access will expand its programming library by 30,000+ episodes and movies and will continue to develop additional original series across brands such as BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and others. ViacomCBS will also bring Paramount+ to international markets with an initial debut in Australia, Latin America, and the Nordics in 2021.