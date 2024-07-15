Posted in: CW, streaming, TV | Tagged: charmed, Holly Marie Combs, preview, Shannen Doherty

Charmed: Holly Marie Combs Honors Shannen Doherty in Heartfelt Post

Holly Marie Combs took to social media to honor and remember her Charmed co-star and friend Shannen Doherty: "My better half of 31 years."

After the news broke over the weekend that Charmed, Beverly Hills 90210, and Heathers star Shannen Doherty had passed away at the age of 53 after a long battle with cancer, Charmed stars Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan shared their thoughts on their friend and co-star's death. Now, Doherty's co-star, friend, and podcast co-host, Holly Marie Combs, has taken to social media with a heartfelt and heartbreaking tribute. "My better half of 31 years. There is a hollow in my chest and I can't seem to catch my breath. A part of me is missing even though I know exactly what you would say to me right now. I know exactly what you would tell me to do right now. I know your undying spirit will live in me and my kids who you loved as your own. They will walk with your sense of purpose and pride. They will be truthful and stand up for what is right. No matter what and zero fucks given."

Combs continued, "Your fire will live on in them and the many other 'Charmed' ones you helped raise. A fierce fighter til the end. My most ardent champion. My loyal protector. My best friend. You taught me the meaning of family. You were and will be forevermore my sister. I love you." Here's a look at the complete post, including an image gallery of Doherty and Combs's time together over the years:

Charmed Star Shannen Doherty on Preparing for The End

In an episode of her podcast from earlier this year, Doherty addressed how she was preparing for the end and expressed how she wanted to make things "a lot easier" for her mother, Rosa, during the process. "My priority at the moment is my mom. Because it's going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier. I don't want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don't want her to have four storage units filled with furniture," the actress explained. During her final months, Doherty expressed her hope that the podcast could somehow educate listeners on important health issues and health matters and how we need to remember that those fighting cancer are still very much alive.

"I just hope that any industry – whether it be the entertainment industry, whether it be banks, whether it be where people are getting jobs – not look at people with stage 4 cancer, with which whatever kind of cancer it is, and count them out and say, 'Well, they're gonna get too tired,' or 'They're not gonna remember this,' or 'They're gonna make mistakes,'" Doherty explained. "I hope that they realize that people with cancer, really with any terminal disease, there's a level of appreciation for every second of every day of your life that you pay attention to detail even more," she continued. "I hope that they realize that… people that are sick like I am need to work desperately because it's what helps us keep going forward."

