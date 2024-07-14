Posted in: CW, Fox, TV | Tagged: charmed, rose mcgowan, Shannen Doherty

Charmed Star Rose McGowan: Shannen Doherty "Had The Heart of a Lion"

Charmed star Rose McGowan shared her thoughts and feelings on the passing of Shannen Doherty, "a soft-hearted badass as there ever was."

Earlier today, the tragic news hit that Charmed, Beverly Hills 90210, and Heathers star Shannen Doherty had died at the age of 53 after a battle with cancer. Not long after after, her Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano released a statement on Doherty's passing: "It's no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of. She was a talented actress, beloved by many, and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her." Now, Rose McGowan (Scream, Jawbreaker) – who joined Charmed as the Halliwell sisters' half-sister Paige Matthews in Season 4, following Doherty's departure at the end of the previous season – has taken to social media to express her thoughts and feelings on Doherty's death.

"Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion. I met her in the 90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live. Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood. Her work ethic inspiring to the end. Shannen's great love for directing, for acting, Holly, her friends, her parents, dog and her beloved fans was legendary," McGowan wrote in an Instagram post that included a video image gallery. "Our lives had been intertwined in a unique way. We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect. A soft-hearted badass as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts. May angels and God carry her to the holy kingdom where she is healthy, young and wild forever. Rest now warrior, we will never forget you dear sister 🎭" Here's a look at the original post:

Charmed Star Shannen Doherty on Preparing for The End

In an episode of her podcast from earlier this year, Doherty addressed how she was preparing for the end and expressed how she wanted to make things "a lot easier" for her mother, Rosa, during the process. "My priority at the moment is my mom. Because it's going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier. I don't want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don't want her to have four storage units filled with furniture," the actress explained. During her final months, Doherty expressed her hope that the podcast could somehow educate listeners on important health issues and health matters and how we need to remember that those fighting cancer are still very much alive.

"I just hope that any industry – whether it be the entertainment industry, whether it be banks, whether it be where people are getting jobs – not look at people with stage 4 cancer, with which whatever kind of cancer it is, and count them out and say, 'Well, they're gonna get too tired,' or 'They're not gonna remember this,' or 'They're gonna make mistakes,'" Doherty explained. "I hope that they realize that people with cancer, really with any terminal disease, there's a level of appreciation for every second of every day of your life that you pay attention to detail even more," she continued. "I hope that they realize that… people that are sick like I am need to work desperately because it's what helps us keep going forward."

