Charmed Co-Star Alyssa Milano on "Talented Actress" Shannen Doherty

Shortly after news broke of Shannen Doherty's death at age 53, Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano issued a statement about her co-star's passing.

Shortly after the news broke from the actress' longtime publicist that Charmed, Beverly Hills 90210, and Heathers star Shannen Doherty had died at the age of 53 after a battle with cancer, her Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano released a statement on Doherty's passing. "It's no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of," Milano shared with EW, acknowledging the tension between the two over the past several months. "She was a talented actress, beloved by many, and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her." During the December 2023 episode of Doherty's Let's Be Clear podcast, Doherty and Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs claimed that Milano was directly involved in having Doherty fired from the series – including an alleged ultimatum made by Milano to the show's producers – with Milano pushing back on the accusations.

Shannen Doherty on Preparing for The End

In an episode of her podcast from earlier this year, Doherty addressed how she was preparing for the end and expressed how she wanted to make things "a lot easier" for her mother, Rosa, during the process. "My priority at the moment is my mom. Because it's going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier. I don't want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don't want her to have four storage units filled with furniture," the actress explained. During her final months, Doherty expressed her hope that the podcast could somehow educate listeners on important health issues and health matters and how we need to remember that those fighting cancer are still very much alive.

"I just hope that any industry – whether it be the entertainment industry, whether it be banks, whether it be where people are getting jobs – not look at people with stage 4 cancer, with which whatever kind of cancer it is, and count them out and say, 'Well, they're gonna get too tired,' or 'They're not gonna remember this,' or 'They're gonna make mistakes,'" Doherty explained. "I hope that they realize that people with cancer, really with any terminal disease, there's a level of appreciation for every second of every day of your life that you pay attention to detail even more," she continued. "I hope that they realize that… people that are sick like I am need to work desperately because it's what helps us keep going forward."

