Charmed, Beverly Hills 90210 Star Shannen Doherty Dies at Age 53

Charmed, Beverly Hills 90210, and Heathers star Shannen Doherty has passed away at age 53, her publicist confirmed this morning.

The entertainment industry was hit with heartbreaking news this morning, with Charmed, Beverly Hills 90210, and Heathers star Shannen Doherty's longtime Leslie Sloane confirming that the actress has died at the age of 53. "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Sloane shared exclusively with PEOPLE earlier today. "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace." Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, which resurfaced in 2020 at stage four after a period of remission. In 2023, Doherty revealed that the cancer had spread to her brain and bones.

For many, Doherty will always be remembered for two very impactful pop culture roles. First, it was her turn as Brenda Walsh on the original, 1990-debuting Beverly Hills 90210 – which she would star in over the course of four seasons, returning to the character in 2008 for the 90210 reboot series. And then there was her time as Prue Halliwell, the eldest of the three witchcraft-wielding Halliwell Sisters on the supernatural series Charmed – a three-season run that would also see Doherty direct. Doherty remained active and in the public eye over the years, detailing her battle with breast cancer in a brutally honest and open way with her Let's Be Clear podcast.

In an episode of her podcast from earlier this year, Doherty addressed how she was preparing for the end and expressed how she wanted to make things "a lot easier" for her mother, Rosa, during the process. "My priority at the moment is my mom. Because it's going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier. I don't want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don't want her to have four storage units filled with furniture," the actress explained. During her final months, Doherty expressed her hope that the podcast could somehow educate listeners on important health issues and health matters and how we need to remember that those fighting cancer are still very much alive.

"I just hope that any industry – whether it be the entertainment industry, whether it be banks, whether it be where people are getting jobs – not look at people with stage 4 cancer, with which whatever kind of cancer it is, and count them out and say, 'Well, they're gonna get too tired,' or 'They're not gonna remember this,' or 'They're gonna make mistakes,'" Doherty explained. "I hope that they realize that people with cancer, really with any terminal disease, there's a level of appreciation for every second of every day of your life that you pay attention to detail even more," she continued. "I hope that they realize that… people that are sick like I am need to work desperately because it's what helps us keep going forward."

