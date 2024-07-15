Posted in: Audio Dramas, CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: charmed, cw, podcast, Shannen Doherty

Charmed Star Shannen Doherty Recorded 4 Rewatch Podcast Episodes

The late actress Shannen Doherty recorded four episodes of the Charmed rewatch podcast The House of Halliwell, with Holly Marie Combs.

While the entertainment industry continues to mourn the passing of Charmed, Beverly Hills 90210, and Heathers star Shannen Doherty at the age of 53, we're learning that Doherty had recorded four episodes of the "Charmed" rewatch podcast The House of Halliwell before her death. Hosted by Doherty's series co-star & friend Holly Marie Combs, as well as Brian Krause and Drew Fuller, the podcast had been on a break since October 2023 and was moving ahead with a reboot when Doherty agreed to join the team. "I come to you this evening with a heavy heart after learning the news of Shannen Doherty's passing just yesterday afternoon," Krause shared in the opening to the podcast episode released earlier today. "I know all of us here at the 'House of Halliwell,' iHeartmedia, social media, [and] all over the world are shocked, devastated. Too young, too talented, too loving, too grateful, too early. Shannen will dearly be missed, and we are so honored that she had come on with us or had us along with her on this new incantation of the House of Halliwell."

Krause continued, "We were lucky enough to record four episodes in the last week or so, and Shannen was just so motivated and determined to help make this show a success and give all of you more insight into what it was in the making and the fun and the behind-the-scenes of 'Charmed.'" Krause also shared that he, Fuller, and Combs would be continuing the rewatch podcast to "honor" the actress. "I know how grateful Shannen was, as I was lucky enough to travel with her to many different places and ComicCons and go backstage and hear from her the things that affected her emotionally. It gave her so much, emotionally, and meeting the fans and hearing the stories and knowing how much it meant to all of you; it filled her greatly, and I know that she believed in the 'House of Halliwell' to be the little bit that she was able to give back."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Only days ago, the 'House of Halliwell' podcast announced Shannen Doherty was joining her castmates Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, and Drew Fuller to relive the magic that was 'Charmed.' This show, this character, this podcast meant so much to Shannen she couldn't wait to share it with Charmed fans everywhere. We want to honor her memory, and fulfill Shannen's wishes by airing the first five episodes she recorded before her passing. She was passionate about this project and proud to have played Prue Halliwell, we hope these episodes offer some comfort for everyone who loved her. Prue, your memory remains and your magic lives on.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Charmed Star Shannen Doherty on Preparing for The End

In an episode of her podcast from earlier this year, Doherty addressed how she was preparing for the end and expressed how she wanted to make things "a lot easier" for her mother, Rosa, during the process. "My priority at the moment is my mom. Because it's going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier. I don't want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don't want her to have four storage units filled with furniture," the actress explained. During her final months, Doherty expressed her hope that the podcast could somehow educate listeners on important health issues and health matters and how we need to remember that those fighting cancer are still very much alive.

"I just hope that any industry – whether it be the entertainment industry, whether it be banks, whether it be where people are getting jobs – not look at people with stage 4 cancer, with which whatever kind of cancer it is, and count them out and say, 'Well, they're gonna get too tired,' or 'They're not gonna remember this,' or 'They're gonna make mistakes,'" Doherty explained. "I hope that they realize that people with cancer, really with any terminal disease, there's a level of appreciation for every second of every day of your life that you pay attention to detail even more," she continued. "I hope that they realize that… people that are sick like I am need to work desperately because it's what helps us keep going forward."

