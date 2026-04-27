Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia

CIA S01E09: "Blood Money" Preview: Family Business Built on Terrorism

It's a family business trafficking in terrorism on tonight's episode of CBS's Tom Ellis & Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA, S01E09: "Blood Money."

CBS's CIA is back tonight, with Colin (Tom Ellis), Bill (Nick Gehlfuss), and the team looking to take down a family business built on supporting terrorism. Along with an official overview, image gallery, and trailer for S01E09: "Blood Money," we also have three sneak peeks for you to check out. Following that, we have overviews and images for S01E10: "Rare Earth," S01E11: "Forbidden Eye," and the May 18th season finale, S01E12: "Broken Glass."

CIA S01E09 – S01E11 & Season 1 Finale Previews

CIA Season 1 Episode 9: "Blood Money" – A woman with intel on a dangerous terror leader connects Colin and Bill to a family business engaged in terror operations. Now, they must find and turn a new asset to take down the entire operation. Meanwhile, Bill makes a shocking discovery. Written by Fran Kuperberg and directed by Ludovic Littee.

CIA Season 1 Episode 10: "Rare Earth" – When a foreign diplomat is killed after sneaking into the U.S. under unknown circumstances, Colin and Bill discover that a rare mineral with potential to disrupt international relations may be the reason he was targeted. Written by Ben Dubash and directed by Jean De Segonzac.

CIA Season 1 Episode 11: "Forbidden Eye" – When Colin learns his CIA mentor has gone dark, he enlists Bill and the team to help track them down. But as they get closer, the operation reveals significant information about the identity of the mole. Written by Alex Berger and directed by Milena Govich.

CIA Season 1 Episode 12: "Broken Glass" – Colin and Bill race to stop a company from covering up their intelligence theft while taking down a dangerous person from Colin's past. Written by Mike Weiss and directed by Ken Girotti.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner Mike Weiss, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

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