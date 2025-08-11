Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake, Friday the 13th

Crystal Lake Showrunner Posts Ominous Sign From Blairstown, NJ

Earlier today, A24 and Peacock's Crystal Lake Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane shared an ominous sign (literally) from Blairstown, New Jersey.

Earlier this summer, "Friday the 13th" fans were treated to some casting news regarding A24, Peacock, and Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane's Linda Cardellini (Mad Men, Freaks and Geeks)-starring Crystal Lake. Along with learning who would be rounding out the cast, Kane has also been doing a great job of dropping looks at easter eggs to let fans know that they're paying attention to details. For example, our last go-around included a look at someone wearing a work shirt that read, "Elston Oil Supply." Appearing in the 1980 Friday the 13th, Enos was a trucker who worked for Elston Oil Supply, who attempted to convince Annie (Robbi Morgan) to get as far away from the camp as possible (she didn't listen) after the two were confronted by "Crazy Ralph" Ralph Neeley (Walt Gorney). For this update, Kane is checking in from Blairstown, New Jersey (where some filming for the first film took place), with an image of a sign that reads, "Welcome to Crystal Lake/Established 1783," with the showrunner adding, "Come for the pie, stay 'cause you're dead."

Cardellini (Pamela Voorhees) is also joined by series regulars William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning) as Levon Brooks, Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville) as Dorf, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace. In addition, Callum Vinson (Chucky, Long Bright River) has landed the recurring guest star role of Jason Voorhees, along with Nick Cordileone (Warrior) as Ralph, Joy Suprano (Fleishman is in Trouble, Best Foot Forward) as Rita, Danielle Kotch (Director's Cut) as Claudette, and Phoenix Parnevik (Bel-Air, Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead) as Barry. Here's a look at Kane's post from earlier today:

Here's a look back at Kane's post from June, announcing that production on the prequel series was officially underway:

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," Kane shared in a statement when it was announced last summer that he had boarded the project. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than 'Friday The 13th.' I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

Kane is set to executive-produce Crystal Lake in addition to being the series' creator, showrunner, and writer. Stemming from production banner A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Rob Barsamian, and Stuart Manashil serve as executive producers on the streaming series.

