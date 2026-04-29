Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Dad's House, smiling friends

Dad's House: Smiling Friends Creator Sets Animated Series at Netflix

Smiling Friends co-creator Michael Cusack, Dario Russo, and David Ashby's animated series Dad's House has gotten a green light at Netflix.

Article Summary Dad's House lands a Netflix green light, with Smiling Friends co-creator Michael Cusack helping lead the new animated series.

Created by Michael Cusack, Dario Russo, and David Ashby, Dad's House comes from Princess Pictures and Bento Box.

Dad's House follows 13-year-old Sean as awkward weekends with his divorced dad spiral in an Australian suburb.

Felicity Ward joins the voice cast as Cusack reflects on ending Smiling Friends before it outstayed its welcome.

After gifting the universe with Smiling Friends, we have sworn to give any future project that Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel work on – together or apart – gets our automatic "benefit of the luck." With that in mind, we're already psyched to see what Cusack, Dario Russo (Danger 5, Italian Spiderman, The Fox), and David Ashby (Danger 5, Italian Spiderman) have planned for their adult animated comedy series Dad's House. Produced by Princess Pictures and Bento Box Entertainment, the series is set in a small-town suburb of Australia, where 13-year-old Sean, a child of divorce, spends every second weekend with his laidback but well-meaning dad, Ian. Cramming quality dad-time into a single weekend is already a tall order, but Ian has a remarkable gift for making it so much harder than it needs to be. Cusack, Russ, and Ashby serve as showrunners and are part of the voice cast, along with Felicity Ward (The Office, Wakefield, The Inbetweeners 2).

"2 pictures side by side of the start of 'Smiling Friends' 8 years ago and the end with [Zach Hadel] and I at Yum Yum donuts in Burbank, California. We would wander around different places in Burbank talking about the show and coming up with episode ideas, which consisted of a lot of imagining what Mr. Frog would smash and destroy around us," Cusack wrote as the caption to an Instagram post that was also shared by Hadel. "We're so proud of this show and continue to be blown away by the fandom which loves it as much as we do. It was such an insane, amazing journey to make this and we really appreciate everyone who watched it and the incredible crew who worked on it, and of course [Adult Swim] for making it happen. We love you all and thank you for allowing us to make you smile, you made us smile even more!"

As for why they ended the series, Cusack and Hadel shared that when the announcement first went down, they had said all they wanted to say and that now was the time to wrap things up before the series became something less than what they envisioned. While they left the door slightly open to a special or something along those lines in the future, for now, the beloved animated series has wrapped. Here's a look back at what Cusack and Hadel had to share earlier this year:

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