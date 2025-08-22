Posted in: TV | Tagged: Dawson's Creek

Dawson's Creek Stars Set for Table Read Event to Help Fight Cancer

The cast of Dawson's Creek will reunite for a cancer charity table read of the series' 1998 pilot in support of co-star James Van Der Beek.

To say that life has changed for the cast of Dawson's Creek in the 22 years since the WB series was on would be an understatement. The coming-of-age drama came from Kevin Williamson, who would also develop the megahit horror franchise Scream at that time, follows a close-knit group of friends in the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts, beginning in high school and continuing into college. Stars James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson have had resounding success in Hollywood. Now, they've reunited, along with some familiar faces from the cast, for a common cause: cancer.

Joining Van Der Beek, Holmes, Williams, and Jackson are fellow castmates Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Philipps, as they'll reprise their roles from the Williamson-created series, with Philipps, Smith, and Monroe, who joined in the middle of the series' run, will read additional parts from the pilot. The cast will gather at the Richard Rodgers Theater in New York City on September 22nd to benefit F Cancer and Van Der Beek, who announced in November 2024 that he's battling stage three colorectal cancer. Jason Moore, who directed three episodes of Dawson's Creek, will direct the event, and it will be produced by Carl Ogawa, Moore, Williams, Thomas Kail, Maggie Brohn, Williamson, and Greg Berlanti.

"I am so excited to reunite with James, Michelle, Katie, Joshua, and our 'Dawson's Creek' family for such a special night. 'Dawson's Creek' changed my life," Williamson said in a statement (via Broadway Direct). "What began as a personal story about a young man and his friends navigating their way through the challenges of life became so much more than I ever dreamed. It created an enduring fandom and legacy all over the world. I am so honored to be a part of it and to support our beautiful friend, James, as we continue to navigate our way through life and its many challenges."

"We grew up in Capeside, and that's a bond that will last a lifetime. We wanted to gather around our dear friend James and remind him that we are all here," Williams added. "We always have been, and we always will be. And I know the fans of 'Dawson's Creek' feel the same way." "We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with the cast of 'Dawson's Creek' to emphasize the importance of routine cancer screenings and being your own biggest health advocate," said F Cancer CEO Dr. Heather Kun. "Cancer screening is crucial because it can detect certain cancers at an early stage before symptoms appear, significantly improving outcomes and saving lives."

Dawson's Creek ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2003 on the WB and was produced by Sony Pictures Television. Van Der Beek played the title character, Dawson Leery, an introspective 15-year-old and aspiring filmmaker, who has been best friends with Josephine "Joey" Porter (Holmes) as they have a mutual love for movies and sleepovers. Jackson played Pacey Witter, Dawson's co-worker at their video store and other best friend. Williams played Jen Lindley, who is new to Capeside, coming from New York City, and stirs the pot within Dawson's circle. Much of the series tackled contemporary issues, including sex, drugs, addiction, LGBTQ+, mental health, racism, etc. Tickets will go on sale on August 22nd at 10 a.m. PT. via Broadway Direct

