Dead Boy Detectives EP/Showrunner: "Writers Room. Day One. Let's Go!"

Last month, fans learned that HBO Max had given Emmy nominee Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant), Doom Patrol's Jeremy Carver, Berlanti Productions & Warner Bros. Television's adaptation of Dead Boy Detectives, an eight-episode horror detective series spawned from the pages of DC's The Sandman and Dead Boy Detectives comics. The streaming series looks to offer a fresh take on the ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson). So, it's a lot like a vintage detective series — only darker (and possibly on acid). Of course, that was a little more than a month ago… how are things looking so far. Well, we would say things are looking pretty damn good so far. Because Tuesday, May 17, 2022, is the first opening day of the show's writers' room, and Yockey wanted to make sure folks knew.

Here's a look at Yockey's Instagram post from earlier today confirming the good news:

Additional series stars include Briana Cuoco (The Flight Attendant, Harley Quinn) as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell (Supernatural) as the Night Nurse (reprising her role from the "Dead Patrol" episode of HBO Max's Doom Patrol), Yuyu Kitamura (The Expatriates) as Niko, and Jenn Lyon (Claws, Justified) as Esther. Yockey wrote the pilot episode and will serve as showrunner. Yockey, Carver, Greg Berlanti (You, The Flash), and Sarah Schechter (The Flight Attendant, You) are executive producers on the series. Lee Toland Krieger (Superman & Lois, upcoming Green Lantern) directed the pilot episode and also served as an executive producer on the pilot alongside David Madden (Superman & Lois). Based on characters created for DC by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

"I've been obsessed with this comic for a long time, so it's a true passion project. And Jeremy, Berlanti Productions, DC, WBTV, HBO Max — they're all encouraging me to run with every wild, bizarre, and unsettling choice. The result is going to be really dark fun," Yockey said in a statement last month when news of the series order was first announced. He is also executive producer & showrunner of HBO Max's Kaley Cuoco-starring The Flight Attendant and was previously a writer and co-executive producer of The CW's long-running series Supernatural. Yockey's writing credits include MTV's Scream: The Series and Awkward, and HBO's The Brink (and co-wrote the "Dead Patrol" episode of HBO Max's Doom Patrol).