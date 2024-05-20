Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

LEGO Debuts New Magical Harry Potter Holiday Advent Calendar Set

LEGO is celebrating the holidays early with some brand new advent calendar sets, including some new holiday Harry Potter fun

It is time to spend the holidays at Hogwarts as LEGO is back with yet another advent calendar set, and this time it is for Harry Potter. Witches and wizards are gathering around the Great Hall this time for this fun 301 piece set that features 24 days of goodies. There is a total of 16 mini-builds found with this magical calendar featuring festive fun for each of Hogwarts Houses with Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw. LEGO even included a few minifigures with the set with Harry Potter, Susan Bones, a Choir Ghost, and quite a few more students and teachers found from the Wizarding World. To make things even more magical, some of the items that can be found in this set will enhance the upcoming LEGO Hogwarts Castle: The Great Hall set. Harry Potter fans will have a blast this holiday season with this 2024 Advent Calendar getting a September 2024 release and for $44.99.

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2024

"Every day leading up to Christmas brings another magical, buildable Hogwarts™ adventure with the LEGO® Harry Potter™ 2024 Advent Calendar (76438) fantasy toy playset for kids. Children will discover LEGO Harry Potter mini-build toys related to the 4 Hogwarts houses, including a gargoyle and table that is covered in festive items for each of Gryffindor™, Slytherin™, Hufflepuff™ and Ravenclaw™. There are also 2 of 14 collectible Hogwarts portraits, Christmas tree, Christmas crackers, a Hogwarts Express train and more."

"This Advent calendar set also has 7 LEGO Harry Potter minifigures for role play, including Harry Potter, Susan Bones, and Professor Flitwick, plus a Hedwig™ toy figure. If you're looking for the best Harry Potter Christmas gift idea for kids aged 7 and up, this Wizarding World building toy is ideal for inspiring group or independent play during the holiday season. The minifigures and buildable models inside this calendar can be added to the Great Hall in set 76435."

