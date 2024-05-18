Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: black panther, eyes of wakanda, Marvel Studios, ryan coogler

Eyes of Wakanda Series "Some of the Best Animation We've Ever Done"

Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum says Todd Harris & Ryan Coogler's Eyes of Wakanda series is "some of the best animation we've ever done."

First announced in February 2021, we have a number of updates on how things have been going with Ryan Coogler's Eyes of Wakanda, an animated MCU series set within the world of "Black Panther." In December 2023, a sizzle reel was screened during a special screening event for What If…? Season 2 that included a first look at the series as well as an overview: "Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world, retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story."

Earlier this year, Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel Studios' animation, shared some insights into the project and what he's seen of it so far. "We're exploring so many amazing avenues on the animated side. 'Eyes of Wakanda,' more than any other show, fits right into our sacred MCU timeline continuity. ['Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler] is a producer on it [and] Todd Harris is one of our long-time storyboard artists who directs it. It's about Wakandan history and mythology, and it's really cool. It looks amazing. And it feels like, 'Okay, I'm getting an animated look into the MCU," Winderbaum shared.

With X-Men '97 having proven to be a huge success, a much bigger spotlight is on Marvel Studios' upcoming animation lineup than ever before. Speaking with ComicBook, Winderbaum touched upon Coogler's series – and it sounds like he likes what he's seen so far. "'Eyes of Wakanda' is an MCU show. This is the history of Wakanda as told through the War Dogs, and it is some of the best animation we've ever done," Winderbaum shared, giving the upcoming series high praise in terms of its animation approach. "Todd Harris is the creator of that one. That's just such a cool show."

"It's an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on 'Black Panther' was a dream come true. As avid consumers of television, we couldn't be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden, and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella," Coogler said in a statement back in 2021 when the project was first announced. "We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms. We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We're already in the mix on some projects that we can't wait to share," stated Ryan Coogler on behalf of Proximity Media."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!