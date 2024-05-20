Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: booster gold, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, preview

Booster Gold Not Filming in July: "Production Isn't Imminent": Gunn

DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn shut down a production listing from last week that had Booster Gold filming in July: "Although we're still working" on the series, "production isn't imminent."

On the plus side? This gives DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn & Peter Safran more time to negotiate with The Boys star Antony Starr's (Homelander) people. Last week, an updated Production List had filming on the live-action series take on legendary comic book writer & artist Dan Jurgens's Booster Gold set for Los Angeles, California, on July 8th (along with a basic overview). Well, it turns out that's not the case – with Gunn knocking down the report in a brief update he posted in response to a question about the production posting. "Although we're still working on 'Booster Gold,' production isn't imminent and that story/posting is completely false."

Here's a look at the first of Jurgens's five tweets/xs from early in 2023, sharing how he pitched Booster to DC Comics Artist & Editor Dick Giordano and how Giordano had faith in his pitch to help him bring the character to life:

Really appreciate the reaction to the Booster Gold HBO Max news. Seems like just yesterday that I sat down with Dick Giordano (1984) to explain the idea of a time traveling hero who played the celeb/media game, trying to make up for the crimes and mistakes he'd made. 1/5 — Dan Jurgens (@thedanjurgens) February 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Really appreciate the reaction to the Booster Gold HBO Max news. Seems like just yesterday that I sat down with Dick Giordano (1984) to explain the idea of a time-traveling hero who played the celeb/media game, trying to make up for the crimes and mistakes he'd made. Also went through the humorous aspects, explaining that unlike the rest of the DCU (where all the heroes were bland and perfect), that Booster would try to do the right thing along the way. But, if he happened to make a few bucks in the process…what's wrong with that? And, while Booster would generally solve the problem, it'd be awkward. Superman catches a crashing plane and lands it at the airport. Booster clips a few buildings along the way, damaging them and the plane and puts it the middle of town, creating a three day traffic jam. Everyone survives, but the results aren't perfect. It's the way things go for most of us, sometimes often, in our own lives, which is part of BG's charm. With the way social media and celebrity culture have grown, he's more relevant now than when issue #1 appeared in 1985. I didn't have anything written up. Not even a sketch. Just a vision, and Dick went for it on the spot. Said, "Give me something on paper for legal so we can get contracts started," and with a handshake, told me I could start working. Great man and glad he saw the potential!

Thrilled with the news that Booster Gold is heading to HBO Max courtesy of @JamesGunn and company. Amazing to think these initial character sketches from 1984 would lead to this. Excited to see what's next in the life of the greatest hero you never heard of! pic.twitter.com/c8cNcVvIFj — Dan Jurgens (@thedanjurgens) January 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

