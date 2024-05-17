Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: fx, Season 6, what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows S06: Guillén Teases Guillermo's "New Dream"

What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén discusses the final season of the FX series, teasing that Guillermo has a "new dream."

Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin (Mark Proksch), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), The Guide (Kristen Schaal), and their friends (and enemies) & family will be saying goodbye later this year when the sixth & final season of What We Do in the Shadows hits our screens. But that doesn't mean it's too early for some insights into what we can expect – as was the case with Guillén, who spoke with Deadline Hollywood about what the future holds for the vampire killer. In the clip below, Guillén shares how we will see a new "layer" to Guillermo – teasing a "new environment" and a "new setting" as well as a "new dream" for Guillermo.

Here's a look at what Guillén had to share about Guillermo and the final season of FX's What We Do In the Shadows:

Harvey Guillén teases what's ahead for Guillermo in Season 6 of 'What We Do In the Shadows' pic.twitter.com/JufGJZesAq — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"Last night before midnight … we shot our last scene for @theshadowsfx .. and let me tell ya… there were plenty of tears," Guillén began the caption to their Instagram post, marking the final day of filming and his on-set celebration. "For 7 years this has been my life. I'm so grateful for this experience. I was going through my phone and found so many memories. These are just a few. When the clock struck midnight some of us were still gathered and I got to celebrate my birthday the way I like. Being surrounded by people I love on the set of a job I Love. Happy Birthday to me🖤 It was an ending of a chapter, but start of a new one. It was perfect. In the words of [Lin-Manuel Miranda], 'Viva Guillermo!'"

What We Do in the Shadows: "Renaissance" for Guillermo?

"We start where we left off, and sometimes dreams and aspirations don't turn out the way we want them to (spoiler alert if you haven't seen Season 5)," Guillén shared during a red carpet one-on-one with Deadline Hollywood at the Critics Choice Awards. "But I think that's the whole point of rebirth, right? It's like a renaissance. It's happening again, and you take a new direction, new ideas, new approach, so I'm really excited for the audience to see a new layer to Guillermo." What will be one of the biggest takeaways for Guillén when the time comes to hang up the stakes? "It's never too late to find yourself. It's never too late to be reborn and to re-invent yourself. And there's no ticking time bomb expiration date to any one of us as to what our dreams and hopes can come true," he revealed.

Harvey Guillén teases the final season of 'What We Do in the Shadows' and what he'll take away most from playing Guillermo | #CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/TLzesNCh42 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the fifth season trailer & overview for FX's What We Do in the Shadows:

In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who've known each other for centuries.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Novak as Nandor, Demetriou as Nadja, Berry as Laszlo, Proksch as Colin Robinson, Guillén as Guillermo, and Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

