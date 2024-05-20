Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, preview, teaser

Doctor Who Episode 4 "73 Yards" Images Released (PREVIEW UPDATE)

Check out new preview images for Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson's Doctor Who Ep. 4: "73 Yards."

Over the weekend, we were treated to a number of early looks at Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) Doctor Who Episode 4: "73 Yards" (written by Davies and directed by Dylan Holmes Williams). Earlier today, we went live with our spoiler-free review – and let's just say that the new season has gone three-for-three, delivering another round of goodness that finds new ways to catch us off guard. With Aneurin Barnard (Peaky Blinders) and Dame Sian Phillips (Silent Witness) among the episode's cast – and with an appearance from recurring guest star/huge mystery Susan Twist as "Hiker" – we have a look at the official images that were released for this weekend's next adventure.

Just when we thought the episode trailer would be all we would get over the weekend, Davies showed up on The Official Doctor Who Podcast to share a few words about the "spooky" and "strange" episode – teasing us to pay attention to the scrolls at the beginning and noting that "Rest in Peace, Mad Jack" will make much more sense. Following that (at the 27:00 mark), we're treated to a sneak preview that sees the Doctor and Ruby first arriving in Wales. And then, the show's main social media account dropped a new teaser that includes scenes we didn't see in the original promo. With "73 Yards" arriving on May 24th on Disney+ and May 25th on BBC iPlayer and BBC One – here's a look:

"73 YARDS" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"DOT AND BUBBLE" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, Angela Wynter, and Paul Forman. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures.

