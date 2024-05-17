Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney, Marvel Studios, preview, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 S02 "Honoring" Beau DeMayo's Ideas; New Head Writer for S03

X-Men '97 EP Brad Winderbaum says they are "honoring Beau's [DeMayo] ideas" for Season 2 and that Season 3 will have a new head writer.

Earlier today, Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 series creator, writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo clarified what his role will be with the hit animated series moving forward. As many of you know, the news hit around the middle of March that Marvel Studios had parted ways with DeMayo – even as work was already underway on a second season and DeMayo reportedly already discussing plans for a third season with the show's team. No reason was given for the firing, and Marvel Studios and DeMayo haven't gone public with details on the matter. Though he wasn't officially involved in promoting the first season, DeMayo has made himself available on social media during its run to offer insights, answer questions, and assign "homework."

That brings us to earlier today, with DeMayo clarifying what his level of involvement will be with the second season. "I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show," DeMayo wrote in response to a tweet/x asking for an update (which you can check out below). "This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes." Shortly after, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Animation head, would offer some additional details to EW during a profile interview focused on the season finale.

Though the article notes that DeMayo will not be returning, Winderbaum noted, "We are honoring Beau's ideas for the second season" while also confirming that the show "will have a new head writer for season 3." With that said, Winderbaum believes that having episodic directors Emi Yonemura and Chase Conley returning can help maintain quality & consistency. "So much of the visual storytelling of this show comes from him and our amazing directing team. So it does feel like there's a consistent voice. The mantra is the same, the goals are the same, and the source material is the same. As long as that's our guiding principle, that we're honoring the comics and the original show, that's the core to the creative pursuit," Winderbaum added – noting that Castorena is "an amazing architect in his own right."

Thank you. I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show. #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

