Lionsgate Dates The Killer's Game, Flight Risk, Den of Thieves Sequel

Lionsgate has officially announced the release dates for The Killers Game, Flight Risk, and Den of Thieves: Pantera.

Article Summary Lionsgate sets The Killer's Game for a September 13, 2024 release with a star-studded cast.

Flight Risk, directed by Mel Gibson and starring Mark Wahlberg, lands on October 18, 2024.

Den of Thieves sequel, Den of Thieves: Pantera, to hit theaters on January 10, 2025.

The three films are part of Lionsgate's upcoming slate unveiled after CinemaCon teasers.

Lionsgate has announced some official dates for its slate later this year. We got some teases of these during the CinemaCon presentation last month, and we still don't have much information about all three of them. Still, two are looking to fill in the early fall season, while the last is looking to be another January hit for the studio. First out of the gate is The Killers Game. It is directed by JJ Perry, with a screenplay by Rand Ravich and James Coyne, and is based on the book of the same name by Jay R. Bonansinga. It features an impressive cast, including Dave Bautista, Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, Scott Adkins, Pom Klementieff, and Ben Kingsley. The synopsis is, "In the new action-comedy THE KILLER'S GAME, when top hitman Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Sofia Boutella), he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it's too late." Lionsgate has dated The Killers Game for September 13, 2024.

Next, we have a film that is going to be controversial, not because of anything that is going on on-screen but because of the people involved. Flight Risk features Mel Gibson returning to the director's seat, and people have some serious opinions about him. On top of that, the cast includes Mark Wahlberg, whose record is also not pretty. The movie was written by Jared Rosenberg and stars Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace. It will be a small cast with a concept that will make people who are already afraid of flying even more so. The synopsis reads, "In this high-stakes suspense thriller, Academy Award® nominee Mark Wahlberg (Best Supporting Actor, The Departed, 2006) plays a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) accompanying a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar, and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem." Lionsgate has given Flight Risk an October 18, 2024 release date.

Finally, Lionsgate is looking to make the Plane lightning strike twice with another Gerard Butler movie that will be released in January. Den of Thieves: Pantera is written and directed by Christian Gudegast with Butler and OShea Jackson Jr. starring. The film is a sequel to 2018's Den of Thieves and came to Lionsgate as part of its acquisition of eOne. The synopsis reads, "Gerard Butler (Plane, Has Fallen series) and O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Out of Compton, Godzilla: King of the Monsters) return in the sequel to 2018's action-heist hit Den of Thieves. In Den of Thieves: Pantera, Big Nick (Butler) is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie (Jackson), who is embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world's largest diamond exchange." Den of Thieves: Pantera will be released on January 10, 2025.

