Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV, YouTube | Tagged: jake gyllenhaal, nbc, sabrina carpenter, saturday night live, snl

SNL: "Scooby-Doo" Sketch Ranks Up There with "Beavis and Butt-Head"

SNL's Jake Gyllenhaal, Sabrina Carpenter, Mikey Day, and Sarah Sherman-starring "Scooby-Doo" sketch ranks with "Beavis and Butt-Head."

While I can more than understand why a lot of viewers are looking at Ryan Gosling, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, and Kenan Thompson-starring "Beavis and Butt-Head" as the best sketch of NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49, this weekend's SNL season finale with host Jake Gyllenhaal and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter offered a sketch that deserves to be in the conversation. In "Scooby-Doo," we see Gyllenhaal's Fred, Carpenter's Daphne, Day's Shaggy, and Sarah Sherman's Velma, and an animated Scooby-Doo taking down yet another big bad who would've gotten away with it if it weren't for those meddling kids. Of course, it's not "The Shadow Phantom" doing all the bad stuff – as the expected unmasking shows. In fact, we even see how he was able to pull it off – with Shaggy showing the bookcase that swung open to a secret pathway and Velma pointing out the system of pulleys and wires he used to get around. And yet, Fred can't help but feel like there might be another shocking reveal to be had. Yeah, um… let's just say that there wasn't.

The next thing we know, we've got something that looks like it came out of Eli Roth's Hostel, as Daphne recommends putting the face in rice to save it – right before Scoob decides to try to make a meal out of it. From there, we shift to what vibes like Final Destination as Shaggy gets his arm decapitated by the fake bookcase, and Velma literally loses her head after she forgets about the exposed wire. Thankfully, Kenan Thompson's police officer shows up to save the day – until Fred makes the point perfectly clear that he would prefer there be no eyewitnesses over actually getting some help. To make that happen, he needs Daphne to swear (at gunpoint) that they're on the same page – but it's Scooby who answers his question. We will save that last part for you to check out for yourselves – as well as who the segment was for.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!