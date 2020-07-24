Devil May Care: But He'll Never Pass Up a Firefly Dig, Alan Tudyk

Last month, SYFY introduced some new neighbors to its late-night animation block TZGZ, including three original pilots as well as the new 7-episode series Devil May Care. In the adult animated series, Alan Tudyk's (Doom Patrol, Resident Alien) The Devil hires Asif Ali's (BoJack Horseman) social media coordinator to rebrand Hell as the ultimate place to live, only for the two to form the most unlikely of friendships. Flash ahead to Friday, July 24, with Comic-Con@Home being the next landing place for fans to learn more about "The Devil in the details" starting at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET- but why wait until then to get a taste of what to expect?

In the following clip, The Devil himself makes his presence known as he offers some thoughts on how the panel's going and the panelists- and with Tudyk on the panel, you know a Firefly comment was waiting right around the corner:

Created and executive produced by Douglas Goldstein (Robot Chicken), this 15-minute series also stars Fred Tatasciore, Pamela Adlon, and Stephanie Beatriz. The series is developed and executive produced by Amanda Miller at PSYOP in partnership with Titmouse, the Emmy-award winning independent animation production company. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina from Titmouse are also executive producers.

With John Cena (The Suicide Squad) and Kat Dennings' (Dollface) Dallas and Robo set to join the TZGZ line-up in August, here's a look at the three pilots that were announced last month:

"Chronicles of Frank": From ShadowMachine (Final Space, BoJack Horseman), Chronicles of Frank follows an overzealous squirrel that kidnaps an exterminator from the Bronx, transporting him to a magical realm where he must conquer the forces of evil and maybe win back his girlfriend. Ordered for a 15-minute pilot, Chronicles of Frank is created and executive produced by Chris Osbrink (Writer/Director, Trip Tank, Writer/Director, Campus Law), with ShadowMachine executive producers Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley.

"The Black Hole": In a galaxy far, far away there's an epic war of the worlds where countless alien species will fight to the death – and The Black Hole is about the crappy dive bar where they drink. Picked up for a 15-minute pilot, The Black Hole from Starburns Industries (Rick and Morty, Moral Orel) is written and executive produced by Dino Stamatopoulos (Creator, Moral Orel) and Michael Waldron (Producer, Rick and Morty). Paul Young (EP, Key & Peele), James A Fino (EP, Rick and Morty), Duke Johnson (Director, Anomalisa), and Nick Weidenfeld (President of Programming, Viceland) also executive produce.

"The Pole": Heavy is the belly that wears the suit in The Pole, a twisted, edgy comedy about the struggle for power on the North Pole. From Yeti Farm Creative (Hotel Transylvania Season 2, Pete the Cat Season 2), The Pole has been ordered for a 15-minute pilot. Created and executive produced by Matthew Bass (Writer, Future Man) and Theodore Bressman (Writer, Future Man, Writer/EP, Jungleland). Mark Gordon (Producer, Grey's Anatomy, Ray Donovan) also executive produces, as well as Frank Saperstein and Jay Surridge from Yeti Farm Creative.