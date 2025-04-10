Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry: Netflix Animated Series Gets Season 2 Green Light

Netflix and Showrunner Adi Shankar's animated adaptation of Capcom's popular video game Devil May Cry will be back for a second season.

Without diving into spoilers, let's just say that Netflix and Showrunner Adi Shankar won't be leaving viewers hanging after that ominous season finale prison break scene. Notice how we wrote "season" just now? That's because the streaming service released a key art poster earlier today confirming that the animated adaptation of Capcom's popular video game Devil May Cry would be back for a second season – and that second season would be "Coming Soon."

In the epic animated adventure, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante (Bosch), an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck. Produced by animation studio Studio Mir, Devil May Cry stars (English/Japanese Cast) Johnny Yong Bosch/Toshiyuki Morikawa (Dante), Scout Taylor-Compton/Fumiko Orikasa (Mary), and Hiroaki Hirata/Robbie Daymond (Vergil). In addition, the series features the voices of Hoon Lee (White Rabbit), Chris Coppola (Enzo), and the late Kevin Conroy (VP Baines).

Before the animated series' debut, we learned that Evanescence had offered the new song "Afterlife" and that Papa Roach's "Last Resort (Power Glove Version)" had made the cut. Earlier this week, the full lineup was rolled out: "Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)" – Limp Bizkit, "Guerrilla Radio" – Rage Against The Machine, "Devil Trigger (Power Glove Version)" – Casey Edwards, "Butterfly" – Crazy Town, [REDACTED] – Green Day, "Bury the Light (Power Glove Version)" – Casey Edwards, and "Ghost (feat. Power Glove)" – Gunship. Co-written by Alex Seaver of Mako and Evanescence's Amy Lee and co-produced by Nick Raskulinecz and Alex Seaver of Mako, here's a look at the official lyric video for the new Evanescence single, "Afterlife":

Netflix's Devil May Cry was developed & executive-produced by showrunner Adi Shankar. Written by Alex Larsen, the eight-episode animated adaptation of the hit Capcom game is also executive-produced by Hideaki Itsuno for Capcom and Seung Wook Lee for animation studio Studio MIR.

