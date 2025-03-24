Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Devil May Cry, Evanescence

Devil May Cry Will Include New Evanescence Track "Afterlife" (DETAILS)

Netflix's Devil May Cry will include a new track from Evanescence, "Afterlife" - with a lyric video dropping Thursday. Here's a preview...

There had been rumblings and ten-ton teases that the Evanescence and Netflix and Showrunner Adi Shankar's adaptation of Capcom's popular video game Devil May Cry were collaborating on something for the upcoming animated series. Well, that was confirmed today by the steamer and the band – with the new single "Afterlife" (written by Amy Lee and Mako's Alex Seaver) set to hit streaming platforms this Friday, March 28th. But the day before – Thursday, March 27th – fans will be treated to a lyric video for the track that also includes new looks at Devil May Cry (set to hit Netflix screens on April 3rd).

Here's a look at the p0st from the band's social media account making the news official and offering a link to learn more about the track – and stick around for some previous look at the upcoming animated series:

Our new single, "Afterlife", from the @netflix series Devil May Cry, hits streaming platforms THIS FRIDAY! Lyric video featuring exclusive clips from the new series will drop this Thursday at 9am PT, Stay tuned for updates!https://t.co/LOxAJBT2Fq pic.twitter.com/oROWDFx8f5 — Evanescence (@evanescence) March 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

In the epic animated adventure, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante (Bosch), an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck. Produced by animation studio Studio Mir, Devil May Cry stars (English/Japanese Cast) Johnny Yong Bosch/Toshiyuki Morikawa (Dante), Scout Taylor-Compton/Fumiko Orikasa (Mary), and Hiroaki Hirata/Robbie Daymond (Vergil). In addition, the series features the voices of Hoon Lee (White Rabbit), Chris Coppola (Enzo), and the late Kevin Conroy (VP Baines).

Here's a look back at the sneak peek of Dante in action that was released last month, as well as a look at the opening credits – followed by a look back at what else has been released ahead of Netflix's Devil May Cry hitting our screens on April 3rd:

"I'm honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the 'Devil May Cry' franchise. Alex Larsen and I love these characters; we are part of the fandom and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves,' Shankar shared when news of the animated adaptation first hit. Now, here's a look at the teaser that was released back in September 2024 – with Netflix's Devil May Cry set to hit on April 3rd:

In the following behind-the-scenes clip that was released in November 2023, Shankar offered an update on how production was going, explaining why it's important – both personally & professionally – for the team to take its time to get it right for the fans, spotlighting the work that Studio MIR (The Legend of Korra, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) is doing, and more – and, yes… we got some early looks at how Devil May Cry was shaping up:

"Rest assured, we are working very hard because we love the franchise and because we want to deliver something great," shared Shankar, who has been working on the series with development partner Alex Larsen since the project was first announced in 2018. "Our goal wasn't just to pump out another animated show. My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform — period." Hyping the work of Studio Mir by noting that its resume of animation work "speaks for itself," Shankar had two words for fans out there: "Get hyped."

Netflix's Devil May Cry was developed & executive-produced by showrunner Adi Shankar. Written by Alex Larsen, the eight-episode animated adaptation of the hit Capcom game is also executive-produced by Hideaki Itsuno for Capcom and Seung Wook Lee for animation studio Studio MIR.

