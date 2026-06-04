The Americas Returns Tonight! "The Frozen North" & "Mexico" Fun Facts

NBC’s The Americas returns tonight with Fun Fact Edition, debuting fresh looks at The Frozen North and Mexico.
Narrated by Tom Hanks, The Americas adds bonus wildlife facts and new footage for fans and first-time viewers.
The Frozen North spotlights wolves, polar bears, lynxes, walruses, caribou, grouse, and salmon in a harsh world.
Mexico explores deserts and tropics with pygmy owls, orca hunting, flooded caves, and orchid bees in vivid detail.
Narrated by Tom Hanks and featuring music by Oscar- and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, NBC's stunning 10-part event series The Americas highlighted the world's great supercontinent when it premiered last February. The series showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world's great supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world. Now, the hit nature series is getting an encore showing – but with a twist. Kicking off with "The Frozen North" and "Mexico," The Americas: Fun Fact Edition offers some additional looks and interesting facts for new and returning viewers to discover. We've got a preview for the first two special edition episodes waiting for you below – and don't forget that Surviving Earth debuts next Thursday, July 11th.
The Americas: Fun Fact Edition Season 1 Episode 1: "The Frozen North" – The Frozen North, where wolves and polar bears vie for food, hares outsmart lynxes, and walruses sing on rocky shores; as summer arrives, grouse perform mating dances, caribou migrate vast distances, and salmon race upstream to survive.
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: In Hudson Bay, a wolf (Canis lupus) pack and a polar bear – Canada’s top predators – come face-to- face — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: A wolf (Canis lupus) pack leaves the boreal forest to look for food in Hudson Bay, Canada — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Aurora Borealis over the sea ice ast Kugluktuk, Nunavut, Canada — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Arctic fox (Vulpes lagopus), with white winter coat,on the sea ice ast Kugluktuk, Nunavut, Canada — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Ariel view of the walrus (Odobenus rosmarus divergens) haul-outs on Round Island, Alaska — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Summer caribou (Rangifer tarandus) migration, Arctic National Wildlife Refuge — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: A male sharp-tailed grouse (Tympanuchus phasianellus) displays at a 'lek', Alberta, Canada — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Alpha wolf (Canis lupus), Hudson Bay, Canada — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Hungry wolf (Canis lupus) pack, Hudson Bay, Canada — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: An alpha female leads a wolf (Canis lupus) pack in search of prey in the boreal forest near Hudson Bay, Canada — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Boreal forest – wolf (Canis lupus) territory – near Hudson Bay, Canada — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: In Hudson Bay, a wolf (Canis lupus) pack and a polar bear – Canada’s top predators – come face-to- face — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Aurora Borealis over the boreal forest, Yukon, Canada — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: A snowshoe hare (Lepus americanus) grooming its paws, Yukon, Canada — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: A snowshoe hare (Lepus americanus) on the lookout for predators, Yukon, Canada — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Young caribou (Rangifer tarandus) calf, Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Summer caribou (Rangifer tarandus) migration, Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: A male sharp-tailed grouse displays at a 'lek', Alberta, Canada — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: A male sharp-tailed grouse (Tumpanuchus phasianellus) displays in truck headlights', Alberta, Canada — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Summer caribou (Rangifer tarandus) migration, Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: In the summer, male walruses (Odobenus rosmarus divergens) gather for R&R on the shores of Round Island, Alaska — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Millions of spawning pink salmon (Oncorhynchus gorbuscha) gather at the mouths of rivers Prince William Sound, Alaska — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Pink salmon (Oncorhynchus gorbuscha) travel upriver to spawning grounds, Prince William Sound, Alaska — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Pacific Walrus (Odobenus rosmarus divergens) bull, Bristol Bay, Round Island, Alaska — (Photo by: Ingo Arndt / Minden / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Caribou (Rangifer tarandus) mother and calf crossing a river during summer migration, Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska — (Photo by: Ingo Arndt / Minden / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Alpha wolf (Canis lupus), Hudson Bay, Canada — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: A male pink salmon (Oncorhynchus gorbuscha) waits for a female to lay her eggs so he can fertilise them, Alaska — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Newborn caribou (Rangifer tarandus) calf nuzzling its mother, Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska — (Photo by: Peter Mather / Minden / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Sharp-tailed grouse (Tympanuchus phasianellus) male displaying at a snowy 'lek', Minnesota — (Photo by: Alan Murphy/ BIA / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Sharp-tailed grouse (Tympanuchus phasianellus) males fighting at lek in snow, Minnesota — (Photo by: Alan Murphy / BIA / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Snowshoe hare (Leupus americanus), with winter coloring, browsing on a Pussy Willow twig, Alaska — (Photo by: Michael Quinton / Minden / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Winter, far out on the sea ice ast Kugluktuk, Nunavut, Canada — (Photo by: Mathieu Dumond / BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Curious wolf (Canis lupus) pack in the boreal forest near Hudson Bay, Canada — (Photo by: Oscar Furness / BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Rainbow over the tundra of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska — (Photo by: Usha Amin / BBC Studios)
"The Frozen North: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 102 — Pictured: Aurora borealis over Brooks Range, Gates of the Arctic National Park, Alaska, USA — (Photo by: Floris van Breugel / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
The Americas: Fun Fact Edition Season 1 Episode 2: "Mexico" – Mexico, where deserts meet tropics; new footage of fledgling pygmy owls, orca hunting, new species in flooded caves, and orchid bees filmed in incredible detail, all revealing the hidden lives of unique wildlife.
"Mexico: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 101 — Pictured: A ferruginous / Cactus pygmy owl (Glaucidium brasilianum) chick peers out of its nest, moments before fledging. Cucurpe, Sonora, Mexico — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Mexico: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 101 — Pictured: A male blue-footed boobies (Sula nebouxii) displaying to a potential mate. Isla San Pedro Mártir, Sea of Cortez, Baja Sur, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Mexico: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 101 — Pictured: A blue-footed boobie (Sula nebouxii) Isla San Pedro Mártir, Sea of Cortez, Baja Sur, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Mexico: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 101 — Pictured: The cactus 'forests' of the Saguara desert. Cucurpe, Sonora, Mexico — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Mexico: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 101 — Pictured: Two ferruginous / Cactus pygmy owl (Glaucidium brasilianum) chicks, wait to be fed, just hours after feldging from their nest. Cucurpe, Sonora, Mexico — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Mexico: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 101 — Pictured: A pair of blue-footed boobies (Sula nebouxii) performing their courtship display. Isla San Pedro Mártir, Sea of Cortez, Baja Sur, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Mexico: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 101 — Pictured: The feet of the aptly named blue- footed boobies (Sula nebouxii) get their colouring from the fish the birds eat. Isla San Pedro Mártir, Sea of Cortez, Baja Sur, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Mexico: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 101 — Pictured: A male orchid bee, (Euglossa viridissima), in the Mexican forests of Puerto Vallarta, Jaslico, Mexico — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Mexico: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 101 — Pictured: A male orchid bee (Euglossa viridissima), gathering scents from the bark of a tree by sweeping them up with brushes on his feet. Puerto Vallarta, Jaslico, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Mexico: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 101 — Pictured: A Mexican blind brotula cave fish (Typhliasina pearsei), filmed for The Americas, deep within the flooded cave system of Ox Bel Ha, Quintanaroo, Yucatan, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Mexico: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 101 — Pictured: Throughout the Yucatan peninsula cave entrances, called cenotes, lead on to vast flooded labyrinths that can run for miles. Many were used as water sources and revered by people of the ancient Maya civilisations. Quintanaroo, Yucatan, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Mexico: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 101 — Pictured: The archeological remains of the ancient Maya city, Calakmul. Maya archeology is found throughout the forests of the Yucatan peninsula, and are often associated with flooded passageways in the ground below known as cenotes. Campeche, Yucatan. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Mexico: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 101 — Pictured: Male orchid bees (Euglossa viridissima), compete to collect the most intoxicating smells from acrosstheirforesthome, Puerto Vallarta, Jaslico, Mexico — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Mexico: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 101 — Pictured: Tiny, ghostly-white, cave- brittlestars, (Ophionereis spp.) in the Ox Bel Ha flooded caves of the Yucatan Peninsula – a filming first for The Americas. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Mexico: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 101 — Pictured: CINDAQ specialist cave divers pass through a halocline, where salt water meets freshwater flows, deep in the labyrinthine flooded underground systems of the Yucatan, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Mexico: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 101 — Pictured: The remipede, (Xibalbanus tulumensis), a living fossil whose close relative was the ancestor of all living insects, are now only found living in deep flooded caves. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Mexico: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 101 — Pictured: A rare sighting as a remote camera captures a passing jaguar (Panthera onca) in the protected mangroves of Marismas Nacionales, Nayarit, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Mexico: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 101 — Pictured: The paw prints of a jaguar jaguar (Panthera onca) in the protected mangroves of Marismas Nacionales, Nayarit, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Mexico: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 101 — Pictured: Each year millions of monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus Linnaeus), migrate to the mountain forests of Mexico to hibernate over winter. Santuario Piedra Herrada, Monarch Butterflies Sanctuary, Temascaltepec, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Mexico: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 101 — Pictured: A monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus Linnaeus), arrived in its over-wintering forests after a vast migration down through North America and into Santuario Piedra Herrada, Monarch Butterflies Sanctuary, Temascaltepec, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Mexico: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 101 — Pictured: Hundreds of hibernating monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus Linnaeus), over wintering in the mountain forests of Santuario Piedra Herrada, Monarch Butterflies Sanctuary, Temascaltepec, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Mexico: Fun Fact Edition" Episode 101 — Pictured: A male orchid bee (Euglossa viridissima), pays a visit to the Stanhopea orchid in order to collect its scent for its own perfume. Puerto Vallarta, Jaslico, Mexico. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
Mexico: Fun Fact Edition” Episode 101 — Pictured: A ferruginous / Cactus pygmy owl (Glaucidium brasilianum ). Cucurpe, Sonora, Mexico — (Photo by: Victoria Buckley/BBC Studios)
Mexico: Fun Fact Edition” Episode 101 — Pictured: Cardon cactus (Pachycereus pringlei) and Biznaga/Barrel cactus (Ferocactus diguetii), Catalina Island, Sea of Cortez, Baja Sur, Mexico. — (Photo by: Jack Dykinga / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Mexico: Fun Fact Edition” Episode 101 — Pictured: Monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus), waking from the winter hibernation they undertake, November to March, in Oyamel pine forests (Abies religiosa) Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, Mexico. — (Photo by: Sylvain Cordier / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Mexico: Fun Fact Edition” Episode 101 — Pictured: Specialised cave diver exploring El Eden cenote. Quintana Roo, Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico. — (Photo by: Franco Banfi / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Mexico: Fun Fact Edition” Episode 101 — Pictured: A juvenile Central American spider monkey (Ateles geoffroyi) eating fruit, Calakmul Biosphere Reserve, Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico — (Photo by: Claudio Contreras / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Mexico: Fun Fact Edition” Episode 101 — Pictured: Jaguar (Panthera onca) captured on remote camera, walking along a trail in La Papalota, a protected area, Nayarit, Mexico. — (Photo by: Alejandro Prieto / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Mexico: Fun Fact Edition” Episode 101 — Pictured: The matriarch and two young adult orca (Orcinus orca) of the dolphin- hunting pod, filmed for The Americas, in the Sea of Cortez, Baja Sur, Mexico. — (Photo by: Erick Higuera/BBC Studios)
Mexico: Fun Fact Edition” Episode 101 — Pictured: Orca (Orcinus orca) from the dolphin-hunting pod filmed for the Americas, in the Sea of Cortez, Baja Sur, Mexico. — (Photo by: Erick Higuera/BBC Studios)
Mexico: Fun Fact Edition” Episode 101 — Pictured: Common dolphins (Delphinus delphis) chasing across the Sea of Cortez, Baja Sur, Mexico. — (Photo by: Christopher Swann/BBC Studios)
Mexico: Fun Fact Edition” Episode 101 — Pictured: A mature female orca (Orcinus orca) in full pursuit, hunting a dolphin (likely common dolphin, Delphinus delphis) in the Sea of Cortez, Baja Sur, Mexico. — (Photo by: Christopher Swann / WDC / BBC Studios)
Mexico: Fun Fact Edition” Episode 101 — Pictured: A blue-footed boobie (Sula nebouxii) on Isla San Pedro Mártir, Sea of Cortez, Baja Sur, Mexico. — (Photo by: Seb Guzman/BBC Studios)
Mexico: Fun Fact Edition” Episode 101 — Pictured: Blue-footed boobies (Sula nebouxii) on Isla San Pedro Mártir, Sea of Cortez, Baja Sur, Mexico. — (Photo by: Seb Guzman/BBC Studios)
NBC's The Americas showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world's greatest supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world. Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this groundbreaking series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth's most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles. The Americas' unprecedented scale and ambition deliver remarkable world firsts: new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep-sea hunting, and some of nature's strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death every day. Each hour-long episode features a different iconic location across the Americas: "The Atlantic Coast," "Mexico," 'The Wild West," "The Amazon," "The Frozen North," "The Gulf Coast," "The Andes," "The Caribbean," "The West Coast," and "Patagonia."
NBC's The Americas is executive-produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.