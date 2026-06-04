Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the americas

The Americas Returns Tonight! "The Frozen North" & "Mexico" Fun Facts

Narrated by Tom Hanks, tonight brings the debut of NBC's The Americas: Fun Facts, with new looks at "The Frozen North" and "Mexico."

Article Summary NBC’s The Americas returns tonight with Fun Fact Edition, debuting fresh looks at The Frozen North and Mexico.

Narrated by Tom Hanks, The Americas adds bonus wildlife facts and new footage for fans and first-time viewers.

The Frozen North spotlights wolves, polar bears, lynxes, walruses, caribou, grouse, and salmon in a harsh world.

Mexico explores deserts and tropics with pygmy owls, orca hunting, flooded caves, and orchid bees in vivid detail.

Narrated by Tom Hanks and featuring music by Oscar- and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, NBC's stunning 10-part event series The Americas highlighted the world's great supercontinent when it premiered last February. The series showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world's great supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world. Now, the hit nature series is getting an encore showing – but with a twist. Kicking off with "The Frozen North" and "Mexico," The Americas: Fun Fact Edition offers some additional looks and interesting facts for new and returning viewers to discover. We've got a preview for the first two special edition episodes waiting for you below – and don't forget that Surviving Earth debuts next Thursday, July 11th.

The Americas: Fun Fact Edition Season 1 Episode 1: "The Frozen North" – The Frozen North, where wolves and polar bears vie for food, hares outsmart lynxes, and walruses sing on rocky shores; as summer arrives, grouse perform mating dances, caribou migrate vast distances, and salmon race upstream to survive.

The Americas: Fun Fact Edition Season 1 Episode 2: "Mexico" – Mexico, where deserts meet tropics; new footage of fledgling pygmy owls, orca hunting, new species in flooded caves, and orchid bees filmed in incredible detail, all revealing the hidden lives of unique wildlife.

NBC's The Americas showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world's greatest supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world. Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this groundbreaking series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth's most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles. The Americas' unprecedented scale and ambition deliver remarkable world firsts: new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep-sea hunting, and some of nature's strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death every day. Each hour-long episode features a different iconic location across the Americas: "The Atlantic Coast," "Mexico," 'The Wild West," "The Amazon," "The Frozen North," "The Gulf Coast," "The Andes," "The Caribbean," "The West Coast," and "Patagonia."

NBC's The Americas is executive-produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

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