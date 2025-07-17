Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: doctor odyssey

Doctor Odyssey: Joshua Jackson "Not Holding My Breath" for Season 2

Doctor Odyssey's Joshua Jackson on where things stand with the ABC and Ryan Murphy series and why he's "not holding my breath" for a return.

Sometimes, you don't need someone to tell you that the party's over to know that it's over. That's pretty much how we've been feeling about ABC and series creator Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson-starring Doctor Odyssey. While no one has officially pulled the plug on the series, the cast's options were allowed to expire. While that didn't mean the series was canceled, it did mean that a second season wouldn't be happening any time soon. Should Murphy and ABC have a meeting of the minds that results in a new season, new deals with the cast would need to be locked down, and schedules coordinated. But based on what Jackson had to share with PEOPLE, it's sounding like the series has been docked for good ("I am not holding my breath that it's coming back").

Noting that he's "always bummed out when a show gets canceled," Jackson added that he "really, really enjoyed the experience" that came with working on Murphy's series. "That was a really good group of people, and it was a really fun show. But this is a crazy and difficult business, and whatever the reasons were for them not wanting to move forward with it, they don't actually tell us those things," Jackson continued. "I'm going to miss the gang for sure."

"I hope they got the same thing that we got out of it, which was that it was a beautiful, over-the-top kind of experience that was like nothing else on television, I don't think," Jackson said, referring to the fans who remained committed to the series over the course of the season. "I'm sad that we don't get to go back and do it again. But I really enjoyed the time that we did get to do it." Jackson also couldn't say enough about the show's co-creator. "He [Ryan Murphy] dreams up incredible worlds, and he puts together great teams, both in front of the camera and behind the camera," he explained. "So I know everybody from that show is going to be okay, everybody's good. It's a bummer we don't get to do it again, but I'm happy for the time that we got."

"'Doctor Odyssey' isn't currently on our schedule,' Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich shared with Deadline Hollywood during Disney's Upfronts event earlier this year. "Ryan's really busy. He's doing a lot with us. '9-1-1,' '9-1-1 Nashville,' 'All's Fair' [for Hulu]. So we're just continuing that creative conversations with him." Previously, Eric Schrier, President of Disney TV Studios, shared that the final decision would most likely come from Murphy. In terms of when that decision could come, many expected it sometime after the season finale and the end of June, when the options on the ABC cast were timed to expire. Here's what HBO's Emmy Award-winning Last Week Tonight host John Oliver had to say on the matter:

From the mind of Ryan Murphy comes ABC's high-octane procedural Doctor Odyssey. Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new onboard doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff work hard and play harder. It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other miles from shore. The series stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson. The series, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

